- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
The hub of engineering education in the UAE
BITS Pilani Dubai is offering scholarships worth Dh5 million for the coming academic year
With the opening of admissions for September 2021, the UAE's premier engineering institute, BITS Pilani Dubai, announced Dh5 million worth of scholarships for meritorious students. Designed to encourage pupils to perform their best, scholarships can be obtained by about 80 per cent of all candidates seeking admission in the institute, which offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in engineering and technology.
Established in the year 2000, BITS Pilani Dubai carries a strong legacy, being an international branch of the most reputed and accredited Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, India. It is one of the largest institutions exclusively offering engineering programmes in Dubai and is recognised as the most desired engineering college in the UAE.
The wide range of bachelor's programmes at BITS Pilani Dubai includes BE in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication and mechanical engineering whereas the higher degree programmes offered are ME in design engineering, microelectronics, software systems, electrical with specialisation in power electronics and drives and MBA alongside PhD in engineering and allied disciplines.
The institute is also ranked number one among the private engineering institutions in India in several media rankings such as Education World, India Today and The Week. Moreover, the Dubai Campus has received a five-star rating by KHDA in partnership with QS based on four core categories - teaching, employability, research and internationalisation.
Not only that, BITS Pilani Dubai distinguishes itself by providing a distinct broad-based education system wherein 7.5 months of the Practice School (internship) programme remains integral to the curriculum delivery. Furthermore, 100 per cent of its 2021 batch of students secured internships despite an unprecedented and challenging year. Over the years, the institute has collaborated with over 300 reputed companies comprising of Fortune 500 companies,
multinationals such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon, Landmark Group and more, as well as sought-after upcoming startups, to offer placements and internships.
Alumni from this campus have done exceptionally well in all spheres of life. So far, seventeen batches comprising over 5,000 students have already graduated from the Dubai Campus and are occupying leading positions in diverse fields across the world. They have been recruited by more than 1,000 prestigious companies worldwide and several have completed, or are pursuing master's and PhD programmes from 75 leading universities, whilst many alumni are also successful entrepreneurs.
Providing international exposure, the Dubai branch is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence. The vibrant campus offers over 30 high-tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards, a well-sourced library, modern and smart classrooms, telepresence conferences and classrooms, excellent hostel facilities separate for boys and girls, outdoor and indoor sports facilities and a creative lab with a 24x7 working opportunity for students with innovative ideas.
Additionally, with emphasis on the well-rounded personality development of students, the college also extends various flexibilities including dual degrees and options like electives, open-ended project courses, minors, etc.
An engineering minor allows a student to gain interdisciplinary experience and exposure to concepts and perspectives, thus, widening their understanding of the engineering profession and the issues that impact engineers. Students at BITS Pilani Dubai can choose from a broad array of minor options ranging from finance, materials science and engineering, data science, entrepreneurship, aeronautics, robotics, philosophy, economics and politics.
For enquiries and admissions, visit www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/
"What really sets BITS Pilani Dubai apart from other engineering institutes is its distinctive teaching pedagogy emphasising concept delivery, in-built industry internship as part of the programmes, regular content upgradation using strong industry linkages, continuous evaluation, excellent faculty and consistent quality of education, which made its top rankings since inception.
Moreover, our philosophy is to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in students by providing specialised courses and opportunities, because of which many of our students have been able to launch out-of-the-box technology-based business startups even before completing their formal degrees. The 24x7 innovation lab at the campus further motivates them to explore and experiment with their ideas. Students are also required to take compulsory humanities and social science courses to link to society.
Additionally, we lay emphasis on co-curricular activities, which play a vital role in the overall growth, learning and development of an individual. BITS Pilani Dubai's distinctive approach makes it the institute of choice as we are perhaps the only college in the country with 7.5 months of internship as part of the curriculum. This unique offering sets students apart by providing them hands-on industry knowledge, while several secure permanent employment with the same companies. We not only have built collaborations with nearly 300 leading companies for internships and placements of our pupils but also have tie-ups with high ranking universities across the globe for faculty and student exchange initiatives.
We ensured an uninterrupted schedule of classes and evaluations as per the calendar when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, as we, being a technology institute, were prompt to shift our teachings to online classes. Presently we are offering classes physically as well as online. Furthermore, the situation has also opened new avenues where the knowledge and skills of working professionals can be upgraded using online modes of teaching."
Professor R N Saha
Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus
"I thank BITS Pilani Dubai Campus for helping me enhance my skills and widen my horizon. The courses and plethora of priceless resources provided by the institute have helped me get through to Amazon in Berlin, Germany, as a Software Development Engineer. Moreover, I am grateful to the esteemed faculty for inculcating in me the right knowledge and skills required in my profession. Indeed, BITS' focus on all-around development has empowered me to ace in my career while providing me with the impetus to excel. Overall, my BITS Pilani journey was an enthralling and enriching experience."
Mohammed Shoaib
Former Computer Science student from BITS Pilani Dubai Campus
-
Supplements
Outstanding new campus opening in 2021
The University of Birmingham is driven to prepare its students with... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Discover British education of the highest standard
Delivering academic excellence since 1821, Heriot-Watt University is... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Your passport to a bright future
The British system of education is sought after and well-respected by ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
University of the future
Students receive a world-class, comprehensive and adaptive education... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli