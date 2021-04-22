The hub of engineering education in the UAE

BITS Pilani Dubai is offering scholarships worth Dh5 million for the coming academic year

With the opening of admissions for September 2021, the UAE's premier engineering institute, BITS Pilani Dubai, announced Dh5 million worth of scholarships for meritorious students. Designed to encourage pupils to perform their best, scholarships can be obtained by about 80 per cent of all candidates seeking admission in the institute, which offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in engineering and technology.

Established in the year 2000, BITS Pilani Dubai carries a strong legacy, being an international branch of the most reputed and accredited Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, India. It is one of the largest institutions exclusively offering engineering programmes in Dubai and is recognised as the most desired engineering college in the UAE.

The wide range of bachelor's programmes at BITS Pilani Dubai includes BE in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication and mechanical engineering whereas the higher degree programmes offered are ME in design engineering, microelectronics, software systems, electrical with specialisation in power electronics and drives and MBA alongside PhD in engineering and allied disciplines.

The institute is also ranked number one among the private engineering institutions in India in several media rankings such as Education World, India Today and The Week. Moreover, the Dubai Campus has received a five-star rating by KHDA in partnership with QS based on four core categories - teaching, employability, research and internationalisation.

Not only that, BITS Pilani Dubai distinguishes itself by providing a distinct broad-based education system wherein 7.5 months of the Practice School (internship) programme remains integral to the curriculum delivery. Furthermore, 100 per cent of its 2021 batch of students secured internships despite an unprecedented and challenging year. Over the years, the institute has collaborated with over 300 reputed companies comprising of Fortune 500 companies,

multinationals such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon, Landmark Group and more, as well as sought-after upcoming startups, to offer placements and internships.

Alumni from this campus have done exceptionally well in all spheres of life. So far, seventeen batches comprising over 5,000 students have already graduated from the Dubai Campus and are occupying leading positions in diverse fields across the world. They have been recruited by more than 1,000 prestigious companies worldwide and several have completed, or are pursuing master's and PhD programmes from 75 leading universities, whilst many alumni are also successful entrepreneurs.

Providing international exposure, the Dubai branch is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence. The vibrant campus offers over 30 high-tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards, a well-sourced library, modern and smart classrooms, telepresence conferences and classrooms, excellent hostel facilities separate for boys and girls, outdoor and indoor sports facilities and a creative lab with a 24x7 working opportunity for students with innovative ideas.

Additionally, with emphasis on the well-rounded personality development of students, the college also extends various flexibilities including dual degrees and options like electives, open-ended project courses, minors, etc.

An engineering minor allows a student to gain interdisciplinary experience and exposure to concepts and perspectives, thus, widening their understanding of the engineering profession and the issues that impact engineers. Students at BITS Pilani Dubai can choose from a broad array of minor options ranging from finance, materials science and engineering, data science, entrepreneurship, aeronautics, robotics, philosophy, economics and politics.

For enquiries and admissions, visit www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/