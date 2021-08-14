The Hidden Treasure of the Pakistan Pavilion

Noorjehan Bilgrami, Principal Curator of Pakistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in conversation with Mitchelle D’Souza

Theme ‘Hidden Treasures’?

From seaside to mountainside, Pakistan is one of the world’s best-kept secrets.

The Pakistan Pavilion is designed to inform, inspire and ignite conversation to leave a lasting impact. Its narrative reflects the poetic way in which the past, present and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals its rich and layered history, culture and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities it holds for the future.

This theme reframes the international narrative vis-à-vis Pakistan by highlighting the unique or little-known aspects of the country that rarely make the news cycle. Using its magnificent landscapes as the metaphorical fabric from which all other threads emerge, the Pakistan Pavilion creates an immersive, multi-sensory experience, which takes the land as the route through which its ancient history, ethno-religious diversity, rich cultural traditions, natural resources, and economic potential can be explored. Although each thread is seen as a section into which the narrative is divided, all of these categories of focus are interlinked (particularly to ideas of tourism, diversity and sustainability), thereby creating a seamless narrative and experience to establish it in the ‘opportunity’ section.

Aienakari panel handcrafted by master craftsmen in Lahore.

Important showcases at the pavilion

At the Pakistan Pavilion, the mysteries of ancient times will unravel in an immersive visual journey through the world-famous sites of ancient civilisations. The relationship between the landscape and the deep roots of history and culture that run through it are evident and unquestionable in Pakistan. The country is home to some of the most incredible historical, cultural and religious sites in the region and the world, many of which are highlighted by Unesco. These include the ancient archaeological sites of Mehrgarh (7000 - 2000 BCE), Mohenjo Daro (2600 - 1900 BCE) and Taxila (200 - 600 CE), the remains of the first century Buddhist monastery in Takht-i-Bahi and Bhamala, and the ancient rock inscriptions in Mansehra, believed to be part of the edicts of Emperor Ashoka and representative of some of the earliest writings in South Asia.

Major food highlights at the Expo 2020 pavilion

Pakistan’s culture of hospitality and its food traditions are the fulcrum on which Pakistani communities are built. Pakistan’s pavilion will include a custom-made ‘dhaba’/food court, featuring the country’s authentic, centuries-old cuisine for global audiences. Indigenous dishes from each region will be available, encapsulating the best elements of Pakistan. Each city and village of Pakistan has its own distinct signature dish, with flavours evolving from south to north. The food from all these regions of the country will be available at our pavilion.

Visitors expection

The Pakistan Pavilion offers a wide variety of experiences for visitors from all walks of life, including video, tactile immersions, sonic rhythms and interactive installations that have been designed to inspire, engage and captivate. While each section will feel unique by virtue of the subject it showcases, they come together as a cohesive whole in an unforgettable journey for visitors.

The areas showcased in the pavilion include

Pakistan’s advancements in agriculture and industries, its world-renowned natural resources and the extraordinary achievements of Pakistani women and youth.

The country’s leading efforts in climate and sustainability initiatives.

Stunning topography that makes Pakistan a premier destination for tourists from around the world.

Rich culture and history that spans over 7,000 years to one of the world’s earliest civilisations.

Diverse spiritual traditions that have co-existed peacefully and enriched one another through mutual exchange over centuries.

Vibrant craft traditions that are a testament to the artistry and skill of the people of the country.

A bazaar offering beautifully designed and packaged craft products from all regions of Pakistan.

Architectural marvel

Shahid Abdulla, Chief Architect of the Pakistan Pavilion delves into the experience of creating the structure.

How has the experience of designing the Pakistan Pavilion been?

Designing the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was a great honour and an equally big responsibility. I was entrusted with the task of ensuring that the pavilion reflects the true, positive image of the country. To achieve this, an experienced creative team, the best in their respective fields, was identified.

Can you elaborate on the pavilion’s architecture?

The architectural design of the pavilion was already done by a Dubai-based firm when we were handed over the challenge. We identified Noorjehan Bilgrami, a very renowned artist, to lead the project as its Principal Curator.

The sparkling exterior is designed by world-renowned Pakistani artist Rashid Rana, who painstakingly worked for two years on this very large canvas that comes laden with the ‘Colours of Pakistan’. Pakistanis graciously welcome visitors to see their inner journey.

What is the vision behind this project?

The vision was for visitors to experience the rich culture, traditions, religious diversity, breathtaking landscapes, all starting from the country’s 7,000-year-old history. As most visitors are not familiar with the ‘Hidden Treasures’ (theme of the pavilion) of Pakistan, I’m sure it will be an experience worth remembering.