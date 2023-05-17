The Future Of Well Being

Promoting wellness with innovative health solutions and connected care, Beurer is taking care of everybody’s health since 1919

Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 11:04 AM

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a common health problem that affects millions of people worldwide. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension is the leading cause of premature death and disability in the world. To raise awareness about this issue, May 17 is recognised as World Hypertension Day. Hypertension occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently too high. This can lead to a range of health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Hypertension is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Many people with hypertension may not even be aware that they have it until it is detected during a routine medical check-up. It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly, especially if you have risk factors for hypertension. This can help detect hypertension early, which can lead to earlier intervention and better management of the condition. Beurer offers an extensive range of blood pressure monitors and has the right device for everyone. This means you always have access to your blood pressure at a glance! Beurer follows the latest trends and listens to its customers. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of-the-art solutions. From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well-equipped to meet all your needs.

Beurer has recently launched a new blood pressure monitor with ECG function - BM 96 Cardio blood pressure monitor with ECG function. With the multi-functional BM 96 device, you can keep track of your heart health. In addition to the fully automatic blood pressure and pulse measurement on the upper arm, your heart rhythm is also recorded. The “beurer HealthManager Pro” app is the optimal way to monitor your values. H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products. “Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International.

Beurer’s Connect range is the modern interface between people and products in the world of proactive care. Beurer’s products, marked by the Connect button, offer innovative connected health-management solutions that go beyond prevention and diagnosis. “With the ease of operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutrition, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International, adding, “We have Beurer apps for all your personal health management needs.” Offering outstanding quality in health, beauty and well-being since 1919, Beurer, with its range of unique products, ensures that you feel great all-round.

Visit Beurer exclusive showrooms:

159, Lower Ground Floor, Dubai Mall and D11, Ground Floor, Deira City Centre.