The Future Is Now

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s latitude™ fuel dispensers join ENOC's service station of the future showcase

LS300 Model - Part of Latitude™ Service

The unveiling of the Service Station of the Future by ENOC Group, the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, was undoubtedly one of the highlights so far. Joining the showcase was global forecourt and convenience-store management leader Gilbarco Veeder-Root, with their flagship future-ready dispenser, the Latitude™.

Lighting up the service station’s islands with its impressive lighted canopy that indicates bay availability, the Latitude™ fuel dispenser is engineered for efficiency and security, but designed for convenience, set to exceed expectations at every step of the customer’s journey.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been manufacturing the industry’s leading forecourt and convenience-store management technologies and solutions since 1865, offering innovative technologies that help their customers succeed. As an end-to-end solution provider, their universal range, global reach, deep-rooted expertise, and superior customer service enables them to meet their customers’ strategic needs with adaptable and expandable solutions.

“The ENOC Service Station of the Future embodies the limitless aspirations of Dubai, along with ENOC’s ambitious vision to “Reimagine Energy” with cutting-edge innovative solutions. These values align perfectly with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s desire and dedication to build a better tomorrow by leveraging our history in the forecourt industry and our relentless R&D efforts. We are truly excited and very proud to be part of what can truthfully be classified as the most prestigious site in the world”, said Malek Ali, retail commercial director for the Middle East and Africa.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Latitude™ confirms their commitment to designing technology that maximises profitability and loyalty while keeping the consumer’s forecourt experience at the top of their mind.