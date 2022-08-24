The Future Begins Here

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:14 AM

Located in the heart of Dubai’s futuristic district, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Ora Nursery emerges as a pioneer centre for Early Childhood education.

Ora — Nursery of the Future has been guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Developed in partnership with Al Tamimi Investments, the nursery prepares children to become the future generation of leaders and global citizens.

Ora delivers a world-class learning experience to instil the habits of innovation and futurism for the next generation of the UAE and world leaders.

Ora is part of the ‘Future Collection’, the UAE Government’s suite of programmes and initiatives focused on the UAE 2071 vision for innovation. Other initiatives include Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Accelerator, Dubai Future Academy and Museum of the Future.

Ora’s pioneering curriculum enhances the traditional British curriculum by introducing a new approach considering four Pillars: Happiness and Positivity, Leadership, Robotics and Coding, combining the best of two worlds: tradition and the future.

Ora is a nursery that celebrates diversity and welcomes children from all communities. Tanja Spasojevic, General Manager, Ora Nursery, said: “It is our mission to help shape the future one child at a time. We believe children are visioners and able to create their path into learning. We are pioneering in the early years of education by combining an organic approach with futuristic concepts that are already being developed in primary school years. We are the only nursery introducing them to young children and the results we see every day are fascinating. Children are ready and the future is here.”

For more information:

Ora — Nursery of the Future

Ground Floor, Emirates Towers, Dubai

Phone: +971 4 5541091

Email: info@ora.ae

Timing: 7.30 am to 6 pm

Monday to Friday