December in the Emirates is a season of gathering. Family tables and long evenings, visits paid and thank-yous owed, and the stretch between Christmas and the New Year when the city slows down and people see each other properly. Flowers mark all of it.

Christmas at home

Our Christmas flowers come in two palettes: Winter Pearl, with ivory gerberas, soft white roses and silver-frosted foliage finished with pearl baubles, and Winter Ruby, with deep red roses and gerberas, winter greenery and glossy berries. Each is made as a petite hatbox, a hatbox, a table centrepiece, a vase and a hand-tied bouquet, and as a flower Christmas tree.

A centrepiece sets a table before anyone sits down at it. A hatbox arrives finished, with nothing to arrange on the day, which matters when the day is already full. For households marking Christmas away from family, an arrangement sent across the Emirates carries what a message cannot. To complete the gift, add a winter candle or festive sweets.

Every piece is hand-made by our own florists on the day it is delivered, never held in storage.

Welcoming the New Year

New Year’s Eve in the Emirates is spent hosting or visiting, and often both. Our New Year flowers suit either: something generous for a table that will be photographed, or a considered piece to arrive with.

There is a particular pleasure in flowers that are still opening on the first morning of January. Ours are arranged on the day they are delivered, so they arrive at their freshest.

For clients and colleagues

The last fortnight of December is when thank-yous are sent. We arrange client gifts, team gifts and reception displays across the Emirates, with a single point of contact for orders going to several addresses.

Delivered, across the Emirates

Flowers.ae delivers same-day in all seven emirates, seven days a week. Order cut-offs run from 8pm to 10pm depending on where you are sending. In Dubai and central Abu Dhabi,

60-minute delivery is available until 11pm. An exact delivery time can be chosen at checkout, anywhere in the UAE.

Delivery is free across the Emirates.

Before any arrangement leaves us, we send a video of the finished piece for your approval. If it is not right, we remake it before it travels.

More than 14,000 five-star reviews from customers across all seven emirates. Each one is an occasion we were trusted with, and delivered as promised. It is why, when it matters, the UAE sends Flowers.ae.

Order at flowers.ae.