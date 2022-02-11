THE EPITOME OF TURKISH HOSPITALITY

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rixos Hotels UAE stands at the forefront of luxury hospitality in the region and continues to establish its footprint with exciting new openings across the Middle East

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Carrying its success in Türkiye to the United Arab Emirates, Rixos Hotels has changed the hospitality landscape in style. Since 2000, the Antalya-based group has rapidly expanded across bucket-list worthy destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with premium resorts and villas in Türkiye, UAE, Egypt, Croatia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Switzerland.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel and Suites

As pioneers of limitless luxury, Rixos Hotels has successfully redefined the “All-Inclusive All-Exclusive” concept into a premium vacation segment comprising of refined product offerings matched with inspirational experiences. Rixos Hotels’ All-Inclusive concept opens the door to a world of possibilities and a new sense of freedom for discerning travellers and guests through unique culinary experiences in award-winning restaurants, luxurious stays in stylish scenic accommodations, day to night energetic entertainment, sensory spa journeys, and fun-packed activities for junior guests at Rixy Kids Club and fitness challenges for active vacationers at Exclusive Sports Club. Last but not the least, the brand’s strategy of being the best is achieved through its inherent display of Turkish hospitality across all touchpoints in the guests’ journey.

Since its first opening in 2012 with Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Rixos Hotels UAE has been in the forefront of people’s minds. This milestone is soon followed by the introduction of the All-Inclusive concept in Rixos Bab Al Bahr on Al Marjan Island in 2014. Its portfolio soon expanded with another location in Dubai in 2017 with Rixos Premium Dubai. In contrast to this dining and nightlife hotspot, the much-awaited introduction of Abu Dhabi's first All Inclusive-All Exclusive luxury beachfront concept came to fruition with Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island just a year after. Recently, in November 2021, the fully-integrated resort upgraded its Executive and Superior Villas line and rebranded them under the 'Club Privé by Rixos' brand, following on the success of its boutique lifestyle counterparts in Türkiye, Club Privé by Rixos Belek and Club Privé by Rixos Gocek.

Rixos Premium Dubai

The properties’ unique positioning in strategic locations across the emirates is part of the Rixos Hotels UAE’s trademark and a primary contributor to its success. Cenk Unverdi, Regional General Manager, explains: “Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR is a popular lifestyle destination with a flock of celebrities, trendsetters, and influencers spotted in every corner from day to night. This trendy resort is the place to see and be seen. On another note, other properties have raised the bar for the All-Inclusive All-Exclusive experience, adding a level of luxury previously unheard of. Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in the Palm Jumeirah is the iconic destination for travellers who want to experience an island escape and enjoy the city’s best attractions, such as exclusive access to the world’s largest waterpark. Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah is the fun hub and entertainment wonderland for families and discerning travellers who want to stay close to Dubai.”

Club Prive by Rixos Saadiyat Island

“Rixos Hotels UAE is all about making a statement through each destination, and I believe we’ve successfully done that through our properties. My focus now more than ever is to lead the market with innovation and pave the way for new stories in the hospitality forefront,” Unverdi ends.

The future is bright for Rixos Hotels UAE with the upcoming opening of Rixos Abu Dhabi Marina and Rixos Jewel of the Creek, marking yet another milestone in its portfolio with new destinations for experiential holiday opportunities. Ali Ozbay, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications, adds: “We believe guests want to engage in experiences with brands that they can resonate with on an emotional level. We started tailoring our brand preposition to the experiences that our guests crave, along with the people, things, and ideas that inspire them. The key is to stop focusing on the product and anticipate what the guest might expect from the product. Times have changed. While baby boomers were more into traditional luxury hotels, the new generation is looking for something different, for new experiences or recognition of their personality. Rixos Hotels UAE is more than a journey and more than a destination.”