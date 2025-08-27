  • search in Khaleej Times
The English College sets the tone for new academic year

This year marks an important milestone with the opening of the state-of-the-art STEAM building, providing world-class facilities

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 9:06 AM

Back-to-school usually brings nerves; this year, The English College, Dubai brings cheer: historic A-level highs, strong BTECs and a fresh STEAM building ready to open.

This summer, 43 per cent of the school’s A-level entries were graded A*–A, with 11 per cent at A*, and 98 per cent overall pass rate. The additional pathways offered at the school, shone too: at BTEC Level 3, 40 per cent of entries achieved Distinction*, with several students earning DDD*.

The GCSE results were also remarkable with 43 pr cent of entries were graded 9–7 and 92 per cent were graded 9–4, with the highest achieving student receiving seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s. 

Behind these figures are some exceptional student accomplishments. Year 13 student Mikalia Thomas has secured a place at the University of Cambridge with a 90 per cent scholarship to study Land Economy. Other student university destinations span the globe, including the Universities of Edinburgh and St. Andrews, the University of Texas at Austin and NYU Abu Dhabi; 52 students from EC hold Russell Group University offers.

Principal Emily Hopkinson captures the mood as families get ready for back-to-school: “I am thrilled to welcome our students and families back to The English College for another exciting year of learning and growth. This year marks an important milestone with the opening of our state-of-the-art STEAM building, providing world-class facilities in Design Technology, Robotics, Graphics and STEAM curricula for every student. Our new teachers, carefully aligned with our vision for students to learn, thrive and make a difference, bring fresh expertise and passion to our community. Following our record-breaking A Level GCSE results, we look forward to building on this success and inspiring every student to reach their fullest potential.”

Warm results, clear momentum. As pupils pack bags and polish shoes, EC’s message is simple and reassuring: High aspirations, great teaching and a caring community still make the biggest difference.

For more information, visit: The English College.