The English College, record results open doors to the world’s leading universities

For families choosing a school, examination results are about more than grades. They show where achievement can lead, from places at world-leading universities to the confidence and skills students need to succeed beyond school. At The English College Dubai, record-breaking GCSE and A Level results are doing exactly that.

The school achieved the best GCSE results in its 34-year history. One in four GCSE entries were awarded the highest Grade 9, while two-thirds achieved grades 9–7. Overall, 97 per cent achieved grades 9–4, with five students each securing nine Grade 9s.

Success continued at A Level, where more than half of all entries achieved A*–A, 95 per cent achieved A*–C and the school celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate. Three students achieved four A* grades. These exceptional outcomes are opening doors to prestigious universities including Imperial College London, University College London, the University of St Andrews, Warwick and Manchester. Thirty-one UK applicants hold offers from 15 Russell Group universities, pursuing subjects including Medicine, Molecular Bioengineering, Engineering, Law, Economics, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Principal Emily Hopkinson described the Class of 2026 as demonstrating what is possible when “talent, determination and resilience come together”. She said: “These results are a testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers and the unwavering support of our families. We are incredibly proud of everything this cohort has achieved and the exciting opportunities that now lie ahead.”

Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP Middle East, said: “Exceptional examination results are never just about grades. They reflect a culture of ambitious learning, excellent teaching and students who are encouraged to fulfil their potential. As part of ISP’s global community of schools, The English College exemplifies how meaningful learning experiences prepare young people for success at leading universities and beyond.”

As one of Dubai’s longest-established British curriculum schools and part of ISP’s global community of schools, The English College continues to combine academic excellence with a supportive learning environment where every student is encouraged to thrive. For the Class of 2026, that approach has translated into record-breaking results, places at some of the world’s leading universities and, most importantly, exciting futures shaped by ambition, resilience and opportunity.

For more information, visit: The English College.