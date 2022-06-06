The Elixir of Life

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022

Water is one of nature’s greatest bounties and offers us nourishment, relief and sustenance. Since its inception in 1996, Al Moaserat has become one of the leading bottled drinking water companies in the UAE, and certainly a highly popular brand. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Shihaz Sultan, Managing Director at Al Moaserat said that the goal of the company is customer satisfaction and towards that end, the brand is committed to building a trusted brand that creates healthy products, happy families and contributes for a better today and tomorrow. Speaking about the benefits of water, he added that it is a crucial ingredient and the company ensures that each drop contains all the added essential minerals, along with a low sodium, calorie-free content that keeps people hydrated, healthy and fresh at an inexpensive cost.

Shihaz Sultan, Managing Director

Promoting health and wellness

Sultan said: “All living organisms need water to stay alive, and one of the main ways we get water into our bodies is by drinking it. The essential minerals that the body constantly needs to replenish are calcium, magnesium, potassium, and chlorides, which increases our immunity, brain power, bone strength and energy.”

Speaking about Al Moaserat’s water source, he added that the company has been approved and the process to collect water ensures that it is highly purified and quality-maintained. Sultan highlights: “The way we are treat the water in our system makes our product different from our competitors in market. We possess well-known, established and fully automatic filtration systems, quality content and practice good hygiene that assures the quality of our product.” He also said that the brand strictly follows GSO standards and has a well-defined HACCP system.

Benefits of water

Due to its carbonation and mineral content, mineral water is known to provide multiple health benefits. One of its main benefits is the positive affect it has on our heart. Mineral water intake lowers the levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol and raises the levels of good (HDL) cholesterol. Because high cholesterol increases your risk of heart diseases and other conditions, mineral water helps keep your heart healthy and working properly.

Furthermore, it also helps in lowering hypertension (high blood pressure), relieving symptoms of constipation, regulates appetite, leads to better digestion, increases metabolism, reduces risk of developing kidney stones and leads to healthy skin, making you look younger.

Humble beginnings

Speaking about the origin of the company, Sultan said: “We started our mission in 1996 to provide safe and pure drinking water. Al Moaserat has extensive experience in meeting and surpassing the expectations of our valuable customers. Our brand is highly regarded by our customers in the UAE. In this highly competitive environment, we have constantly mobilised efforts to improve our focus on quality and timely delivery. Both Al Moaserat and our latest offering — Al Madina — are committed to addressing high ethical and moral standards and maintain sound relationships with customers, employees and suppliers.” He added that the brand plans to expand the company’s footprint through Al Madina, its new offering which will come out this year.

Future plans

Looking ahead, Sultan said: “By focusing on the company’s strength, its key customers, and the company’s underlying core values and proven quality, Al Moaserat Mineral Drinking Water Supply LLC and the new brand Al Madina are looking to increase sales to more than 50 thousand bottles daily in the future, while also improving gross margin on sales, ensuring quality management and working capital and following a mission to export throughout the GCC countries.”