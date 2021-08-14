The dreamy drives

Watch out for some of the other most beautiful roads in Pakistan Gojal road, Gilgit-Baltistan

Gojal is home to a variety of little towns, huge valleys, and magnificent lakes, and is one of the most attractive destinations in the northern regions of Pakistan. With prominent landmarks like the famous blue Attabad Lake and the Batura Glacier, it’s no surprise that the Gojal road is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most beautiful highways.

Pir Sohawa Road, Margalla Hills

The route to Pir Sohawa passes through the Margalla Hills, providing a spectacular view of the capital city both during day and night. On the route up to the village, a variety of picnic sites have been built, allowing tourists to take a rest and admire the scenery. Not to forget Daman-e- Koh and Manal Restaurant, Islamabad’s most popular destinations.

Neelam Valley, Azad Kashmir

This route passes through the magnificent valley in the north of Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir, and is considered one of Pakistan’s most attractive highways. The scenic road provides breathtaking views of lush valleys and blue lakes, making it an ideal route for adventure enthusiasts. Although, it is said to be dangerous due to landslides and snowfall but the journey along this route will surely make you fall in love with Kashmir.

Makran Coastal Highway

Running along the Arabian Sea coastline, Makran Coastal Highway, built in 2004, is one of the most scenic coastal drives in the world. The road is 583km long and links the N25 road and the Iran border. It’s totally asphalted. It runs primarily through Balochistan province between Karachi and Gwadar, passing near the port towns of Ormara and Pasni. The official designation of the highway is N10.

Nathia Gali to Abbottabad

The 54-km scenic road connecting Nathia Gali with Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is sure to take your breath away. The long route will keep you entertained with its stunning landscape and rich vegetation. Take the Abbottabad-Nathia Gali-Murree route if you are planning a vacation to Murree and the surrounding hill areas.