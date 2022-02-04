The curry tales

Thambapanni, an authentic Sri Lankan restaurant, has worked tirelessly to ensure to cater the taste of the country to everyone in the UAE

The ‘Teardrop of India’ or ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean’ are among many nicknames for Sri Lanka. But a more accurate description of the gorgeous nation might be the 'Island of Rice and Curry'. Throughout years of colonisation and influence from other countries, Sri Lanka has adapted its food culture into a blend of different curry concoctions and tasty dishes.

String Hopper Pulaao

For someone who has never tried Sri Lankan cuisine before, the UAE has an amazing restaurant in the heart of the nation — Dubai and Sharjah.

Thambapanni, the former name for Sri Lanka, is continuing the legacy of serving authentic cuisine to its customers. The little cosy restaurant offers a friendly environment, and all the staff are from Sri Lanka.

The name of the restaurant recalls the history of the formation of the great nation today. Prince Vijaya was abandoned from his kingdom in today’s North India, landed on the island. He named the island Thambapanni and became its first king. Thus, it is befitting to bring back Thambapanni with its appropriate slogan and blend it into the international food culture in Dubai.

Taste of Sri Lanka

Gone are the days when food was one of the reasons to miss home, and you waited to return just for that meal. Thambapanni is bridging that gap. Sri Lankan cuisine is unique to its culture, and in keeping with this Thambapanni, has taken all the necessary measures to keep its quality and standards to a higher level. The food outlet takes pride in serving Sri Lanka’s exclusive and authentic dishes, prepared by highly experienced chefs flown in from its very own paradise island.

Suren Swaminathan, founder and owner of Thambapanni, is a veteran in the industry with more than 40 years of experience. Expanding his operations in the UAE, he further deepened the roots of his restaurant by opening another branch in the Al Nahda, Sharjah, which is run and owned by Neomi Jesudasan, franchise owner of Thambapanni.

Running the Al Nahda, Sharjah branch from 2020, Jesudasan shares her experience about her culinary career. Speaking about her journey in the UAE, Jesudasan credits Swaminathan and her family to be her motivation behind getting into this field.

“I am passionate about cooking. It runs in the family genes. From my grandfather to my father and brothers, mostly the men from my family were involved in cooking rather than ladies. This encouraged me to share the very best Sri Lankan dishes with the people.”

Jesudasan further added: “Uncle Suren saw the potential in me and encouraged me to get into the business. My overall journey has been very descriptive and educational. I have learnt throughout the ups and down.”

Thambapanni is a franchise concept, with another branch in the Lulu Hypermarket, Al Barsha, Dubai, offering an authentic taste of home to the Sri Lankan expats and the local UAE citizens and residents.

The mouth-watering delicacies

The restaurant is offering a true Sri Lankan meal from its comprehensive new menu. Meals include a range of typical Sri Lankan breakfasts, lunches with a spread of curries, exciting dinner choices as well as snacks and desserts.

Adding further to it, Jesudasan described her food as a mix that represents the taste of the whole of Sri Lanka to cater to different nationalities. “We started in 2020 intending to provide the taste of the country to people who couldn’t travel back due to the pandemic.”

She further said: “Our ‘Lamprais’ is cooked and prepared authentically in Sri Lankan style. Recently we have introduced ‘Kidu Rice’ and ‘String Hopper Pulaao’ to the menu, which is loved by everyone inside the community and has been well accepted by the taste buds of other nationalities as well.”

Thambapanni is adamant about providing its customers with the best culinary experience Sri Lanka has to offer.

For more information

Visit:thambapanni.ae