The City School International students excel in A Level and IGCSE results

The City School International, Dubai has created a learning environment that supports students in acquiring skills and also achieving their full potential. This is reflected in the school’s impressive board exam results for 2024-2025. Jumana Shahadeh, Principal, announced the distinguished achievements of students in IGCSE, AS and A Level exams, with 35% of students achieving A*- A.

“This is a testament to our students’ dedication, commitment to excellence, and perseverance over time. The story of a learning journey told by our accomplished SLT, MLT and specialists at TCSI. Congratulations to the parents whose partnership with the school for the best interest of the students has paid off,” exclaimed the principal. With 4As, Fatima Elzhra is the topper at AS Level. Ali Affan Virk is the A Level topper with 3A*. The IGCSE toppers are Daniyal Javed, Farida Hussam and Fatima Ajmal who have secured 6A* and 1A.

Yousaf Shah with 5A* & 1A; Nusaybah Haroon with 4A* & 3A; Haleema Faizan with 3A* & 4A; and Umaima Hassaan with 3A* and 3A have also made us proud with their remarkable achievement.

A special mention goes to Muhammad Junaid, who wrote three IGCSE papers while in Year 9 and has secured A*s in all three of them.

Ms Farah Azeem, Head of Secondary & Post-16, said, “I am proud to announce a 100 per cent pass rate at IGCSE with impressive results in key subject areas. Also at Post-16, our students performed exceptionally well, with a majority of these students having been placed at leading universities worldwide.”

“These successes are a true celebration of hard work and collaboration. More than just statistics, they represent the aspiration and bright future of our young people. I congratulate every student on their accomplishment and look forward to supporting them in their educational journey ahead,” she added.