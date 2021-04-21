The career that takes you where you want to go

Completing an ACCA qualification is valuable no matter what field you're in

Our fast-changing, increasingly digital world needs forward-thinking finance professionals. People who are a force for good wherever they work; who think strategically and work to the highest professional and ethical standards; who see the bigger picture and think ahead. All industries need finance professionals. So if you have your sights set on a role in business, the film industry, sport or politics, a finance and accountancy qualification will help you get there.

Go anywhere and do anything. If you're looking for an international career, you've come to the right place. The ACCA qualification is recognised all over the world. It's flexible too - giving you a broad base as well as opportunities to specialise. So you can pursue a career you're passionate about, almost anywhere.

Stand out to top employers. When you become an ACCA member, you'll have the well-rounded skillset organisations everywhere are looking for. How do we know? Because we ask employers what they need from their finance professionals - and we shape our qualification around it.

Hit the ground running. ACCA gives you the skills to make an impact in any workplace. Because the qualification includes a practical experience requirement, you'll already have at least three years of hands-on experience when you become a member. This makes you incredibly valuable to employers.

Find the starting point that's right for you

There are many ways to begin your ACCA journey. Whether you've just left school, are studying at university, or are looking for a career change - there's an entry point for everyone. Exactly where you start depends on the qualifications you have.

When you choose to study with us, you choose a future full of opportunity. We are the world's largest accountancy body - with more than 200,000 members and 500,000 students in 179 countries. For more than 115 years, we've helped ambitious, talented people like you achieve exciting and rewarding careers, all over the world. Employers seek out ACCA professionals because they know they think strategically, act to the highest professional and ethical standards and will add value to their organisations from day one. Where better to study than with the world's most forward-thinking accountancy body? When you join us, you become one of those people - and open doors to exciting, rewarding opportunities all over the world.

"I believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of the society that supports both public and private sectors. That's why ACCA is committed to the development of a strong global accountancy profession and the many benefits that this brings to society and individuals, and why I act as a conversation starter raising awareness around the integral role that accountants play to businesses and economies, particularly within the Middle East using the adoption of VAT, IFRS changes, public sector moving from cash accounting to accrual accounting, embedding Islamic finance and business sustainability during this current pandemic as validation."

Fazeela Gopalani Head of ACCA Middle East

"Doing the ACCA qualification has been a life-changing experience. It gave me confidence, which I never had before, and I was able to tackle all the challenges that came in my journey. ACCA allows you to gain vast knowledge and skills, which are required to become a professional in the accounting and finance field."