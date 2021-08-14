THE BEST VIEW NOW OPEN TO PUBLIC

PM Imran Khan has urged KP regional government to open private government rest houses, that housed public servants for decades, to public

To boost national and international tourism, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has begun advertising government rest houses in different parts of the province for the purpose of leasing them out to private parties.

Officials told Dawn that the tourism department initially conducted a survey of 169 rest houses handed over to it by various departments, and categorised them for outsourcing in different phases.

In Aug 2019, the government had handed over 169 rest houses of different departments in the province to the tourism department to promote tourism and increase tourist facilities on the directives of the prime minister.

They said that of 169 rest houses, 47 were ready for operationalisation in the first phase, 80 required major repairs, while the others were occupied by different government departments.

In May 2021, the officials said a technical committee headed by the finance minister during its first meeting on March 6, 2020, decided to advertise those properties for outsourcing to the private sector.

They added that the first advertisement for the leasing of 48 rest houses for a period of 10 years and it was published on Aug 17, 2020.

An official said that after evaluation, no bid was found to be completing technical requirements.

He said that 84 rest houses, which required minor repairs, were also advertised but initially, no party could meet technical qualifications.

The official said that in the meanwhile, the government also transferred five other rest houses in Nathiagali, including Governor’s House, Chief Minister’s House, Karnak House, Police Rest House and Hamala House, to the tourism department for outsourcing.

He said that the authority advertised the Karnak House and Police Rest House on Jan 11, 2021.

The official said that 14 firms applied for the bidding of the Karnak House.

He said that the highest bid quoted by Rockwood Resort was Rs 4,650,000 and the award of contract was scheduled for May 10, 2021.

The official said that for the Police Rest House, 11 firms took part in the bidding and the highest bid was quoted Apical Ways at Rs 6,450,000.

He said that 28 rest houses were re-advertised on Feb 1, 2021, and 11 firms took part in the bidding.

The official said that the 28 rest houses were in the process, which was likely to be finalised after Eid holidays.

He said that the Hamala Rest House was advertised for lease on May 6, its technical bid would open on June 24 and the tentative award of contract was likely to take place at the start of August.

KP Tourism Department Spokesman Latif-ur-Rehman while talking to Profit said that the current government has launched several important projects to boost tourism industry across the province.

In the first phase, the provincial government will use government rest houses in Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Rehman said that the KP government has decided to open all rest houses for tourists visiting the province which would facilitate tourists and generate additional revenue for the government.

According to sources, millions of rupees on an annual basis were being spent on the maintenance and renovation of these rest houses, which had been providing no financial benefit to the provincial government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handed over the guest houses to the tourism department which will rent them out to the general public.

The KP tourism department spokesperson said that the rest houses will be rented out to the general public on rates ranging from Rs3,000 per night to Rs8,000 per night.