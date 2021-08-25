The best days of your life AWAIT THIS SEPTEMBER!

Secure your spot at one of the leading universities in Dubai

The September 2021 intake is less than one month away. We understand for a lot of students, no matter if you’re looking to study a Bachelor’s or a Master’s programme, it’s now decision time! If you’re still deciding where and what to study, the good news is this: there’s still time to make this crucial decision and you have plenty of support you can access.

The first thing to do is consider whether you’re passionate about your chosen subject, as this will help you enter an industry you’ll enjoy working in on a long-term basis. Secondly, research how the pandemic has changed the job market. For example, now we rely on technology more than ever, meaning tech skills are in-demand among employers. Business, finance, and marketing expertise are popular, especially in the UAE.

At Middlesex University Dubai, we’re here to help at this important time. We offer over 70 specialist programmes, most of which are accredited by top industry organisations including the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Chartered Institute of Marketing, Microsoft and the Financial Modeling Institute. All our programmes are taught by expert faculty with a wealth of experience in their field.

We focus on transforming potential into success in and outside the classroom. Supported by our dedicated Careers and Employability Service, students can connect with key UAE and international industry leaders and undertake professional certifications alongside their studies, expanding their networks and gaining invaluable work experience through internships and placements.

Some of our most globally-regarded programmes can be found in our Business and Accounting and Finance Schools, which have been major providers of business, finance, management and professionally-accredited degrees for over a decade.

Rooted in immersing students in the latest insights coming out of the global business community and exploring game-changing topics such as entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability, we empower students to pursue a thriving career in the real world, whether that’s climbing the ladder to the top of Wall Street or becoming an entrepreneur!

We also understand the cost of studying remains a key consideration. We offer a guaranteed minimum 15 per cent Academic Scholarship for all UAE high school students and an Academic Excellence Scholarship of up to 50 per cent for high achievers, with a range of other excellent grants to benefit students at all levels.

A student experience with a difference should include a lively activities calendar, volunteering, student ambassador opportunities, and more. We have a vibrant student community of over 118 nationalities, providing a unique world view in the heart of Dubai!

With travel restrictions ongoing, universities must above all provide flexibility and education continuity. At Middlesex, you can start studying online this September if you are in a country or area of the UAE with travel restrictions and then join our thriving on-campus community once these restrictions have lifted.

Dr Cody Paris, Deputy Director Academic Planning & Research and Associate Professor of Social Science, Middlesex University Dubai.

“The Middlesex University Dubai Business School is renowned for the quality of its research, teaching and industry connections. We offer a range of programmes that prepare our students for the fast-paced world of business and give them the expertise they need to succeed in leading companies in the UAE and abroad. Our curriculum is rooted in exposing our students to the latest insights from industry. Our faculty work together with many students on innovative research projects and MDX Business students also gain access to valuable placement opportunities during their studies. Benefitting from a UK university education that empowers them to build impactful careers after graduation, our students are able to study for professional qualifications as part of the curriculum, meet high-profile practitioners, and expand their professional contacts.”

Aishwarya Nair, BA Honours Business Management (Human Resource Management)

“Joining Middlesex University Dubai was the best decision, as it has the widest range of course options with career-based specifications. It is an amazing experience that a student can have, with diverse students and faculty members and opportunities to explore their talents in our social clubs. Middlesex University Dubai gave me the most fruitful memories during my undergraduate years.”

It's not too late to secure your place for this September! Connect with Middlesex University Dubai today at www.mdx.ac.ae to apply now.