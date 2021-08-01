The Alp Wonder

Make the truly remarkle destination your next vacation spot

Switzerland is difficult to match for it’s breathtaking alpine landscapes and small quaint villages. The Alps’ soaring snow-capped peaks, sparkling blue lakes, and beautiful lakeside hamlets give this landlocked country a fantasy grandeur. Witness some of the greatest sites with our list of the top attractions in Switzerland.

Interlaken: One of Switzerland’s most popular summer vacation destinations, Interlaken is nestled between two Alpine lakes Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. Over 45 cable cars, chairlifts, and ski lifts take tourists into the surrounding landscapes and provide many opportunities for sightseeing from a higher vantage point. Take a paddleboat ride around the lakes to see the landscape from lower elevations. The city is also a popular base camp for outdoor activities in the nearby Bernese Oberland Alps, with excellent views of three iconic Swiss summits, the Eiger, the Jungfrau, and the Monch.

The Matterhorn: One of the tallest mountains in the Alps is the Matterhorn, Switzerland’s famous pointed peak. This renowned peak rises to 4,478 meters and at the foot of this enormous peak lies Zermatt, a resort with horse-drawn carriages and top-notch hotels and restaurants. The highest cable car station in the Alps is also located on the summit, which provides spectacular views of the mountaintop and beyond.

Jungfraujoch: An alpine paradise, The Jungfraujoch is a glacial saddle between two mountains, is one of Switzerland’s greatest and tallest attractions. The world-famous Jungfrau railway, however, is perhaps the most impressive attraction. This train climbs from Kleine Scheidegg to Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest railway station at 3,458 meters. There’s enough to do for the whole family, from mountain climbing to tobogganing and lots more.

Zurich: A global financial hub, and a gourmet haven Zurich attracts visitors from all walks of life. Discovering the fashionable pubs and restaurants, wandering through Lindenhof Park, and seeing the city’s different districts should all be a part of your stay in Zurich. The city is always bustling from the renowned Pride march to Europe’s largest street party. Not to forget, the breathtaking view of Lake Zurich.

Lucerne: It doesn’t get much more spectacular than Lucerne, a country filled with picture-perfect lakeside towns. This small medieval city stands on the banks of Lake Lucerne, surrounded by three huge mountains. While admiring the city’s architectural wonders, you may visit old cathedrals, busy squares, and a plethora of stores. The Chapel Bridge that is connected to the heart of Lucerne since 1333 is one of the main highlights of the city. Known for the best music concerts, this traditional Swiss town attracts world-famous singers and orchestras to its annual International Music Festival.