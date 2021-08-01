The Alp Wonder
Make the truly remarkle destination your next vacation spot
Switzerland is difficult to match for it’s breathtaking alpine landscapes and small quaint villages. The Alps’ soaring snow-capped peaks, sparkling blue lakes, and beautiful lakeside hamlets give this landlocked country a fantasy grandeur. Witness some of the greatest sites with our list of the top attractions in Switzerland.
Interlaken: One of Switzerland’s most popular summer vacation destinations, Interlaken is nestled between two Alpine lakes Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. Over 45 cable cars, chairlifts, and ski lifts take tourists into the surrounding landscapes and provide many opportunities for sightseeing from a higher vantage point. Take a paddleboat ride around the lakes to see the landscape from lower elevations. The city is also a popular base camp for outdoor activities in the nearby Bernese Oberland Alps, with excellent views of three iconic Swiss summits, the Eiger, the Jungfrau, and the Monch.
The Matterhorn: One of the tallest mountains in the Alps is the Matterhorn, Switzerland’s famous pointed peak. This renowned peak rises to 4,478 meters and at the foot of this enormous peak lies Zermatt, a resort with horse-drawn carriages and top-notch hotels and restaurants. The highest cable car station in the Alps is also located on the summit, which provides spectacular views of the mountaintop and beyond.
Jungfraujoch: An alpine paradise, The Jungfraujoch is a glacial saddle between two mountains, is one of Switzerland’s greatest and tallest attractions. The world-famous Jungfrau railway, however, is perhaps the most impressive attraction. This train climbs from Kleine Scheidegg to Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest railway station at 3,458 meters. There’s enough to do for the whole family, from mountain climbing to tobogganing and lots more.
Zurich: A global financial hub, and a gourmet haven Zurich attracts visitors from all walks of life. Discovering the fashionable pubs and restaurants, wandering through Lindenhof Park, and seeing the city’s different districts should all be a part of your stay in Zurich. The city is always bustling from the renowned Pride march to Europe’s largest street party. Not to forget, the breathtaking view of Lake Zurich.
Lucerne: It doesn’t get much more spectacular than Lucerne, a country filled with picture-perfect lakeside towns. This small medieval city stands on the banks of Lake Lucerne, surrounded by three huge mountains. While admiring the city’s architectural wonders, you may visit old cathedrals, busy squares, and a plethora of stores. The Chapel Bridge that is connected to the heart of Lucerne since 1333 is one of the main highlights of the city. Known for the best music concerts, this traditional Swiss town attracts world-famous singers and orchestras to its annual International Music Festival.
-
Supplements
Your Swiss dream is close
The premier European destination has opened its borders to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Patient-centric approach
The enterprising entity aims to be the top hospital group in Southern ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Revolutionising standards
RELX International, a young start-up in the vaping industry, is... READ MORE
-
Supplements
The blueprint of excellence
Pinnacle Interiors has a reputation for executing outstanding design... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: RAK farm donates date harvest to charity...
None of the 15,000 kilos of fruits from the Al Jabri farm are ever... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2...
More than 66.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Insurer to pay Dh800,000 for damaged...
According to the complaint, the defendant refused to pay the value of ... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa