The 13th edition of International Real Estate and Investment Show in conjunction with Residency and Citizenship Expo on 18th – 19th October 2024

Discover unparalleled real estate opportunities and residency options from around the globe on October 18-19 at Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi

The 13th edition of The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) in conjunction with the Residency and Citizenship Expo will be held from October 18 to 19 at Beach Rotana Hotel Abu Dhabi. The exhibition is a one-stop shop for real estate investment in the UAE, Europe and around the World. The key features of the exhibition would be real estate investment for a Golden Visa and new residency in the UAE along with citizenship and a second passport for Europe, USA, Canada and other Caribbean destinations.

Organised by Dome Exhibitions with the approval of the Department of Culture and Tourism the show consists of regional and international exhibitors representing a spectrum of real estate businesses including property development, investment, real estate brokerage and related services. The exhibition will showcase a variety of high-end properties ranging from residential to land properties from the UAE, USA, Canada, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Panama, United Kingdom, Georgia, Egypt etc for investment and second home. IREIS is an indispensable sales and networking platform for all the professionals of international and UAE real estate who are gathered to share and gain invaluable insight on sought-after fields through exhibitions and international conferences.

The international conference on October 18 will have various panel sessions on the UAE real estate and country project presentations for new citizens in other countries of the world. The key topics of discussion will be the booming of Abu Dhabi real estate, Dubai real estate market facts and figures and opportunities for a second passport in countries including the USA, Malta, Dominica, Canada, Panama.

Golden Visa in Portugal, Spain Greece and Georgia will be discussed in detail along with residency in the UK and New Zealand.

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo is being organised with the aim of facilitating the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe by offering opportunities to explore varied options offered by different countries. Specialists from leading immigration consultancies will also offer professional guidance and consultancy for those looking to buy second citizenship in return for investing in properties and bonds.

Dual citizenship and residency by investment pavilion at IREIS will educate opportunities about the field for investors, and compare the different global investor citizenship and migration programmes to see which works best for the aspiring investors.

The UAE has been home to over eight million expatriates and has been dubbed as an ideal hub for Golden Visa, second citizenship and residency prospects for countries such as the USA, UK, Europe and the Caribbean Islands. The event shows a positive potential in the MENA region and will bring together government entities, consultants, official agencies, legal entities, property developers and associated entities on the platform to showcase the prospects of obtaining international citizenship. The event will showcase numerous property developments and various investment options, consultation and financing opportunities provided by regional and international agencies.

As per the current statistics Abu Dhabi's real estate market has been dynamic in recent years, driven by several factors including population growth, tourism, foreign investment, and the introduction of freehold laws for foreign nationals in certain areas. Dubai will continue to evolve as a leading global city, with its real estate market offering diverse opportunities for investors and residents alike, ranging from ultra-luxury properties to affordable family-friendly communities. Ashish Parakh, Chief Sales Controller & Chief Marketing Officer of Sobha Realty
"As Dubai's real estate market continues to grow, Sobha Realty stands out for its commitment to quality and timely delivery, which fosters lasting trust with our customers. At IREIS, we're excited to showcase what sets us apart—our meticulous craftsmanship and a reputation built on delivering exceptional projects that exceed expectations."

Ana Mafalda, CEO and Founder of Saba House
"Unlock unparalleled opportunities with Saba House, the distinguished gateway to Portugal's dynamic market. Specialising in private investments and immigration, we assist high-net-worth individuals in acquiring alternative residences, citizenships, and businesses in Portugal. We aspire to a balanced, vibrant world where global citizens contribute to responsible and efficient flows of people and capital between nations."

Mohamed Sarhan, CEO, Open Home
For individuals considering wealth planning through real estate investments in the UAE, I recommend focusing on properties that align with your lifestyle and investment goals. The Golden Visa programme offers a fantastic opportunity to secure residency while investing in the thriving real estate market. I suggest looking at high-demand areas like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where properties not only appreciate value but also provide rental income potential. Always consult with a local real estate expert to navigate the requirements and find the right investment that fits your financial strategy. At Open Home Properties, our recent statistical research underscores the strong market potential of the projects, particularly Ramhan Island and Al Hudayriyat. Both developments are seeing heightened interest, with Ramhan Island offering luxurious villas that attract investors looking for premium coastal living, while Al Hudayriyat boasts a vibrant community focused on outdoor leisure and sustainability. Our analysis indicates that property values in these areas are projected to grow by 6-8 per cent annually. Mohammad Khader, Chief Development Officer, Almal Real Estate Development
Mohammed Khader is the Chief Development Officer at Almal Real Estate Development with a wealth of experience in the fields of project management, civil engineering and business development. With a background in civil engineering and project management, he has demonstrated expertise in civil engineering, project development management, business analysis, development planning, and curating meticulous budgets. As Chief Development Officer at Almal Group, Khader leads dynamic real estate initiatives across three key verticals: Hospitality, Residential, and Commercial projects. Khader's role extends to cultivating strong relationships with group shareholders and aligning project objectives for success across diverse sectors. 