Thank YOU UAE! Pakistani expats capitalising on opportunities

UAE is an ever growing hub of cultural activities in the region. Globally known for its exceptional infrastructure, unparalleled safety and immaculate environment, it is now also known for its cultural flair. Be it any walk of life such as fashion, music and art, the UAE offers ample opportunities to expats, to excel in their skill. Today the Pakistani expat community with a population of 1.7 million, continues to contribute to the ever-evolving cultural world of UAE, write Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally

Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally

Maheen Karim showcasing her ethnic ensembles at a fashion event

By Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:58 PM

Elegance Meets Fusion

Discover the vibrant fusion of traditional elegance and modern chic as Pakistani designers make their mark in the UAE’s fashion landscape

Every year UAE sees an influx of designer wear from Pakistan. The catwalks, regular exhibitions and willing customers all provide a platform for existing and new designers to introduce their casual and formal wear in UAE. Dubai, a cultural hub with its very fashion-conscious multinational demographics lends itself naturally as a venue for designers from all over the world. Many exhibitions are held throughout the year and amongst those Boulevard One takes great pride in introducing existing and new designers from Pakistan. Maheen Karim and Zaeema are aspiring designers who are now being represented by Boulevard One in Dubai, which is located in the Design District.

“I have been visiting Dubai for many years, and I have seen the place evolve and grow. For years people in Dubai have taken an interest in the way they look and dress. Over the years people have shown interest in my designs, and I have stocked my line of clothing at well-known boutiques such as Sauce and Boulevard One,” says Karim.

Karim a degree holder in fashion from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London, has created a line of clothing which is much loved in Pakistan and across. Maheen’s creations have been displayed in fashion shows and exhibitions in London, Dubai, Singapore and USA.

Karim is a womenswear designer and she designs clothes for confident and modern women of today’s world.

Maheen Karim thinks that a woman deserves to carry her best version at any age and on any occasion. Karim’s creation displays the feminine elegance that defines any woman.

Karim has had many years of work experience, and during her years in London, she had the opportunity to work with fashion icons like Hussein, Chalyan, Escada and Gorgio Armani.

Karim launched her clothing line in 2007, and ever since her creations are much sought after. Karim believes that fashion is cyclical and trends keep changing. As more and more women join the workforce and life becomes fast-paced, Karim believes that clothes have to be practical yet chic and fashionable. In her opinion due to globalisation, fashion trends are now universal.

“There are many issues that influence fashion, such as the environment, weather, economics and practicality.

Dubai has now become a hub of fashion and glamour. There are buyers from all parts of the world, and I believe that it is any designer’s dream,” adds Karim.

“Seeing everyone creating repetitive designs, I decided to bring a change in women’s clothing. It was like adding a dash of colour to a canvas that was turning monochrome.”

Another favourite designer , amongst the ones, who showcase their creations regularly at Boulevard One is Zaeema Dogar, with her brand Zuria Dor. With a background in engineering, and equipped with a degree in product design engineering, and a master’s in innovation and entrepreneurship, Zaeema-Zuria Dor has used her intuitive and creative skills along with what she learnt while acquiring her degree to create her fashion line. It took Zaeema-Zuria Dor about two years to learn the skill and art of establishing her line of fashion. With the inception of Zuria Dor, Zaeema introduced a line of clothing that is distinctive elegant and modern. Her made-to-measure luxury line can adorn any woman looking for style.

Zaeema-Zuria Dor thinks that as societies evolve, women increasingly show a preference for fusion style in clothes. The globalisation cultivated by social platforms and with people travelling more often, there are universal influences on style and fashion in the modern world.

The fashion sense of every generation is different. The younger modern woman is willing to try different styles as compared to women in the older generation, who might be more conservative in defining their fashion sense. Zaeema’s creations gears to all age groups, as to her, everyone can embrace style and fashion irrespective of age.

Zuria Dor’s mission has been to share globally the heritage and tradition of Zaeema’s much-loved city of Lahore. Her intrinsic flair for colours and designs are all beautifully displayed in her clothes.

“Dubai is an unparalleled hub of various cultures and traditions. It is on a mission to claim its position as the 5th fashion capital. Undoubtedly the people in Dubai take great pride in their pristine and immaculate look. UAE is indeed a place where people have an eye for style and fashion,” states Zaeema-Zuria Dor.

Designs by Zaeema-Zuria Dor

Zaeema’s-Zuria Dor line of clothing is stocked at Boulevard One, and it has met with great popularity. Zaeema’s ‘made-to-measure luxury clothing’ is indeed much sought after in the UAE. Zaeema’s recent curated fashion event was much applauded by the fashion-conscious segment of the UAE.