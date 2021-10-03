'Testimony to Visionary Leadership’

The mega event shocases the UAE's extraordinary dedication to its growth and its people.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a testament to the visionary and wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that has enabled the city to successfully overcome the unprecedented global challenge and reinforce its position as an international hub for tourism, retail, events, business and finance, while facilitating its journey towards the coveted goal of becoming the world’s most visited and preferred destination.

The hosting of Expo 2020 is also down to the extraordinary dedication of all those individuals and establishments, both in the government and private sectors, who have worked hard to showcase Dubai as a city that has the capability and infrastructure in place to cope with an event of this scale and ambition. Dubai Tourism is proud to have contributed towards a long pre-event global Expo 2020 campaign that further enhanced the profile of the city on the world stage. An international icon of multiculturalism, that is home to over 200 nationalities, Dubai is now presented with a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase to a global audience its multifaceted destination propositions, unparalleled generosity and true Arabian hospitality that makes it so unique and attractive for people from all over the world.

As the host city for this milestone event which marks a turning point for the post-pandemic world, it is noteworthy that our domestic stakeholders and international network of partners have played a pivotal role in our tourism recovery. Expo 2020 will help harness and build on this momentum, along with UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, throughout this landmark year and beyond. The commitment of our stakeholders has played a pivotal role in ensuring our industry remains resilient in the face of change, and sail through tough times, setting it apart from other leading destinations. We are counting on our partners to take our unwavering collaboration to the next level, especially since the industry’s participation and contribution is crucial to making this World Expo, the region’s first, the most successful yet. Dubai is ready to welcome millions of visitors from around the world, but is also committed to ensuring that each and every visitor has an unforgettable experience, and is left with yearning to come back to Dubai, time and time again to explore, experience and enjoy its diversity.

“As we continue to pioneer the future of global tourism and business, safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we will be exemplary as ever in our approach, following the global best practices to ensure that we keep our residents and visitors safe at all times and throughout all touchpoints. With anticipation building and excitement at an all-time high, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Dubai to an epoch-making Expo 2020 that has united us together in the hope for a brighter future and a lasting legacy that the mega event will leave for the world, the region and the UAE.

The writer is Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).