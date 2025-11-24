TEKA infinity G1: Elevating the modern open kitchen with timeless elegance

In Dubai, a contemporary residence has been transformed into a home where thoughtful design, premium materials, and everyday functionality blend seamlessly. The renovation celebrates the principles of modern minimalism and subtle Japandi influences, creating a serene and refined environment centered around a striking open kitchen. The combination of Cosentino’s Dekton surfaces and TEKA’s exclusive built-in appliances defines the space, resulting in a kitchen designed to be both visually captivating and exceptionally practical for modern family living.

A kitchen designed as a living space

The open kitchen is conceived as the main visual and functional feature of the home — a space where cooking, dining, and socialising merge naturally. Clean lines, warm textures, and carefully selected materials create a soothing atmosphere, while structural contrasts introduce depth and personality. Within this composition, Cosentino and TEKA take center stage, forming the foundation of a kitchen that is as elegant as it is efficient.

Material harmony with sculptural presence

The heart of the kitchen is an impressive waterfall island wrapped in Dekton Marmorio, a surface chosen for its soft veining and warm, natural character. Attached to the island is a table crafted in Dekton Micron, whose charcoal-toned surface introduces a striking visual contrast. Together, Marmorio and Micron shape a sculptural moment — breaking uniformity while forming a seamless gesture that ties together the cooking and dining zones.

Dekton Marmorio continues across the countertop and backsplash, reinforcing the earthy feel of the room and creating a cohesive material flow. Vertical wooden cabinetry brings organic warmth, while glass-fronted upper elements maintain lightness and offer space for curated displays. Matt-black fixtures add a contemporary accent without overpowering the natural palette.

TEKA infinity G1: Exclusive design with a distinctive signature

In a kitchen envisioned as a central statement, the appliances play a crucial aesthetic and functional role. TEKA’s Infinity G1 Edition, designed by the renowned Giugiaro Design studio, stands out as a bold expression of innovation and style. This exclusive collection includes a built-in oven, microwave, warming drawer, and 90cm induction hob, each defined by a deep black finish enhanced with refined copper accents. These warm copper elements resonate beautifully with the tones of Dekton Marmorio while offering a sophisticated contrast against the darker Dekton Micron.

The Infinity G1 appliances integrate seamlessly into the cabinetry, preserving the kitchen’s clean architectural lines. Their minimalist aesthetic, combined with their distinctive materiality, ensures they act not just as functional tools but as sculptural design components that enhance the overall harmony of the space.

The TEKA Built-In Ceiling Hood: Elegance without visual obstruction

Completing the suite of appliances is the TEKA Built-In Ceiling Hood, a premium solution designed for open kitchens where visual flow and unobstructed sightlines are essential. Its elegant glass finish aligns perfectly with the rest of the TEKA appliances, maintaining a unified and luxurious appearance throughout the space.

Unlike traditional hoods that occupy physical and visual space, TEKA’s ceiling hood integrates flush into the ceiling, preserving the open, airy feel of the kitchen. This design allows the island and Cosentino surfaces to remain the main visual focus without interruption.

In addition to its discreet presence, the ceiling hood offers advanced functionality:

Remote control operation enables users to manage lighting, extraction power, and timer settings from anywhere in the kitchen.

Despite its minimal appearance, it delivers strong extraction performance, ensuring a clean and comfortable cooking environment.

This appliance perfectly embodies TEKA’s philosophy — combining design, efficiency, and user convenience without compromising the spatial harmony of the room.

Where design and daily life meet

Beyond their visual impact, TEKA’s Infinity G1 appliances are built for real living. Precision cooking technologies, intuitive controls, efficient heat management, and energy-saving performance make them ideal for everyday use. The induction hob offers speed and safety, the warming drawer adds convenience for busy households, and the built-in ceiling hood ensures quiet and effective air filtration — especially important in open kitchens.

The perfect match for modern open kitchens

This Dubai kitchen beautifully demonstrates how Cosentino’s sculptural Dekton surfaces and TEKA’s distinctive built-in appliances come together to create a space that is both functional and luxurious. Dekton provides durability and timeless materiality, while TEKA delivers refined technology, seamless integration, and signature design.

The result is a kitchen that stands as the main feature of the home, elegant, welcoming, and perfectly adapted to contemporary family life. With TEKA and Cosentino working in harmony, the space becomes more than a place to cook; it becomes an essential part of how the home is lived and experienced every day.