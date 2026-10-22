TEKA enters the freestanding kitchen appliance market with major product launch in Dubai

Teka, the European brand renowned for its built-in kitchen appliances, has officially entered the freestanding kitchen appliances category in the UAE with a comprehensive new range of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cookers and coffee machines. The range was unveiled on October 8 at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, during a 12-hour Open House that welcomed more than 1,000 professionals from across the home appliance industry, marking a bold new chapter for the brand.

The launch marks a strategic expansion for the brand, which has built its reputation on the performance, innovation and European design of its built-in solutions. With the new portfolio, Teka aims to bring those same standards to the freestanding segment and position itself as a strong challenger to established players in one of the region’s most competitive markets.

An Immersive Launch Experience

Rather than a traditional presentation, Teka designed the launch as an immersive, hands-on experience. More than 110 products were showcased under one roof, allowing guests to explore the full range of freestanding kitchen appliances at their own pace throughout the day and in the context most relevant to their business.

Attendees included representatives from real estate projects, kitchen studios, prescribers, organized retail and eCommerce, the key channels through which the new range will reach consumers across the UAE. Two live cooking stations demonstrated Teka’s culinary innovations in action, giving visitors a first-hand look at how the products perform in everyday use.

Thoughtful Innovation for Every Corner of the Home

The new freestanding kitchen appliances range has been developed around the daily needs of modern households:

Refrigerators combine elegant design with smarter food preservation and greater storage capacity.

Washing machines offer intelligent laundry solutions that simplify everyday garment care.

Cookers are designed for versatility and culinary excellence.

Dishwashers pair convenience with powerful cleaning performance.

Coffee machines complete the portfolio, bringing Teka’s attention to detail to the daily coffee ritual.

For Teka, entering the freestanding kitchen appliances category is a natural and important next step after decades as a reference for design and performance in the built-in kitchen. The brand’s goal is to give more households in the UAE access to the same sophistication, attention to detail and reliability that its customers already trust.

Beyond the product introduction, the launch represents a significant milestone in strengthening Teka’s portfolio and expanding its footprint in the UAE home appliance market. With a broader offering, the brand can now support partners and consumers across the entire kitchen and laundry space, from built-in to freestanding. The move also reinforces Teka’s long-term commitment to the UAE, a market where design, quality and performance increasingly shape purchasing decisions.

Teka extends its thanks to the partners, customers and teams whose support made the launch possible. Special thanks to Cosentino for its collaboration and continued partnership. Together, we integrate premium surfaces with high-end appliances to deliver complete kitchen solutions that combine advanced technology, refined design and everyday functionality.

Founded in Germany in 1924, Teka is a multinational company that became part of the Midea Group in 2025. It is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of kitchen appliances, as well as sinks and taps. Present in over 100 countries, the company is strongly committed to continuous innovation and has received 34 awards in this field in recent years.

For more information, visit: www.teka.com/en-ae