Tech advances: Modern tools revolutionise heart disease treatment

Emirates Hospitals Group provides world-class care with the latest methods

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 10:39 AM

  • By:
  • Dr Yasir Parviz

Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, and cases are rising in the Middle East. Modern technology has transformed how we treat heart problems. Today’s catheterisation laboratories — where doctors check and treat heart arteries — are equipped with advanced imaging and special tools. These help doctors see the heart’s blood vessels in detail and measure how well they work, so decisions are based on facts, not just a quick look.

Even though these techniques have been available for years, many heart specialists around the world still don’t use them regularly. Sometimes it’s because of cost or the need for extra training.

For finding blocked arteries, coronary angiography — an X-ray of the heart’s blood vessels — remains the gold standard. But new technology makes it even better. A heart CT scan can be done before a procedure to show the exact location and type of blockage. This allows the team to plan carefully, choose the right tools, and reduce risks before the patient even enters the catheterisation lab.

At Emirates Hospitals Group, our goal is simple: provide world-class care with the latest methods. By combining detailed imaging with precise measurements of blood flow inside the arteries, our cardiology team can treat blockages more safely and effectively — helping patients recover faster and enjoy healthier, stronger hearts for years to come.

Dr Yasir Parviz is a UK Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist with over 20 years experience working within leading health care systems in the UK, USA, Canada and the UAE. 