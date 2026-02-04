TDB Group: Supporting Africa’s trade, integration and sustainable development

Established in 1985, the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) was created to address persistent financing gaps constraining African trade and development. It has since evolved into one of Africa’s leading regional multilateral development finance groups, financing trade, infrastructure and sustainable growth across the continent.

With over $10 billion in assets, shareholder capital of approximately $2.3 billion and more than 80 sovereign and institutional shareholders across its different subsidiaries. TDB Group has delivered a cumulative $58 billion in financing and guarantees over the past four decades, now supporting more than 1.3 million jobs and directly benefiting an estimated 16 million people.

Under the leadership of Group President and Managing Director Admassu Tadesse, the institution has undergone far-reaching governance, capital and organisational reforms. These culminated in TDB achieving its first investment-grade ratings in 2017, enabling it to channel global capital into Africa on better terms then what client can often independently secure. As Tadesse notes, TDB Group remains “fast on our feet, purpose-driven, and eager to innovate” in response to Africa’s development priorities.

TDB Group plays a pivotal role in financing intra-African trade, industrial value chains and cross-border infrastructure, from fertiliser trade between Morocco and Ethiopia to manufacturing, rail, energy and digital connectivity projects. “Sustainable development in Africa centres on economic integration,” Tadesse emphasises, underscoring the bank’s alignment with African Continental Free Trade Area ambitions.

Mauritius, where one of the group’s principal offices is located, has emerged as a strategic hub for TDB Group’s asset management and captive insurance platforms, in addition to its regular development banking, and concessional and impact funding operations across the continent. From its Mauritius base, the Group mobilises regional and global capital, including from Gulf partners, while advancing Africa’s long-term, sustainable development agenda.