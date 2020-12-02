Taste the Emirates with Nutridor Abevia's healthy goodness

Offering an unique low cholesterol formula with vitamins and calcium, Abevia Evaporated Milk adds the nutrition needed for a healthy and tasty dairy product.

Nutridor, is showcasing a wide variety of nutritionally enriched milk products that are designed to keep you and your family healthy and happy this UAE National Day.



"With its flagship brand, Abevia, Nutridor is leveraging the best of ingredients and product expertise to provide families with a solid foundation for their health," said CEO Sankha Biswas.

Abevia focuses on several dairy categories, including evaporated milk, sweet condensed milk, drinking yoghurt, and ingredients like butter, ghee, skim and whole milk powders, mozzarella, cheddar, emmental and paneer.



"Keeping our vision in mind, we continue to explore healthy offerings and dairy benefits for consumers. It's the task of our research and development to apply science and expertise to create products that combine great taste with healthy benefits. We firmly believe that our research can make better food so that more and more people live a better life," said Sankha.



Armed with a tagline, 'Abevia, add goodness to life', the dairy brand operates on Nutridor's diversified portfolio and resilient product offering, coupled with value-added variety across all socio-economic segments, which add to its uniqueness. With product innovation at its core, Abevia is focused towards healthy consumer minds.



"Millennials and their new healthy food and lifestyle choices, market research, and consumer feedback data guides us to invest in product innovation, brand marketing and social media campaigns towards consumer value addition," Biswas noted.



He added that today's consumers are becoming more conscious about food and its benefits. In response, Nutridor Abevia offers a differentiated benefit through its extensive R&D, while optimising its price point for affordability, trial, and conversion towards value for money offering. "Good food should be available, and most importantly, affordable, and this is where Abevia plays the disruptive role in the market. We are building our brand towards health benefits that can appeal to full socio- economic spectrum."



Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweet Condensed Milk are produced from the best of milk ingredients from Europe and New Zealand. The uniqueness of Abevia Evaporated Milk is its low cholesterol formula, no added sugar or preservatives, rich source of protein and natural milk taste. The presence of vitamins and calcium in Abevia Evaporated Milk adds the nutrition need for a healthy and tasty dairy product.



Speaking about future plans, Sankha said that Nutridor is well-prepared to seize opportunities and build on the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully across a balanced array of geographies. "Preparing for tomorrow is the business of today, for every person at every age for our own home. With our commitment to social and economic progress, and passion for bringing health through food to as many people as possible, we will continue to generate profitable and sustainable growth now and for many years to come."



Abevia Evaporated Milk offer to be the perfect companion for your festive treats and delicacies. Be it Aseeda or Luqaimat, indulge in health and delicacy with Abevia's flagship products.



Celebrate Emirati cuisine with Abevia

Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweet Condensed Milk/Creamer is the result of years of research and innovation, which has gone behind developing the final and great tasting product. With over 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor, is synonymous with great quality products in all the markets they have ventured into. With a whole range of nutritionally enriched and delectable dairy products to offer, Nutridor has been a leading evaporated milk supplier in the UAE and even across the globe. Abevia delivers the standard nutritional benefits and has also been fortified to address local micronutrient deficiencies in growing children. With a mission to benefit consumers of all ages, Abevia products are full of vitamin A, zinc, iron and a range of other micronutrients required to live a healthy life.

Abevia is celebrating the 49th UAE National Day with joy, pride and good food.



Easy to make and deliciously Emirati, Abevia loads you with the most basic ingredient for a joyous cooking. We wish you all a Happy UAE National Day!



Aseeda





Ingredients



450 gm Pumpkin

½ cup Wholewheat flour

2 tbsp Ghee

½ cup Honey

½ tbsp Cardamom

Saffron strands a pinch

1 tbsp Rosewater

3 tbsp Abevia sweetened condensed milk

Pistachios or puffed raisins, for garnish



Instructions



Peel and chop the pumpkin. Boil in water till the pumpkin is soft. Strain and set aside.

Grind the pumpkin, honey, cardamom and saffron into a smooth paste.

Heat ghee in a saucepan. Roast the flour on low flame, stirring occasionally till the flour is well roasted and smells nutty.

Add the mixture to the roasted flour and continue to cook till the mixture comes together. Finally add Abevia condensed milk to thicken the paste, rose water and cook briefly.

Serve warm with a sprinkling of pistachios or puffed raisins, as you like.





Luqaimat





Ingredients



1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp Abevia sweetened condensed milk

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sugar

¼ tbsp Yeast

½ cup water

½ ltr Oil (for frying)



Sugar Syrup

2 cups Sugar

1½ cup Water

1 tsp Lemon juice



Instructions



Prepare the sugar syrup by adding sugar, lime juice in a pan with water, boil for several minutes for the syrup to be formed. Allow it to cool.

Combine all the ingredients namely flour, Abevia condensed milk, salt, sugar, yeast and make dough adding in water and kneading well. Leave the dough to rest for 15 minutes and allow rising.

Use a tablespoon to cut the dough into small pieces, deep fry these pieces in oil until golden brown. Remove the fried pieces and allow it to cool a bit.

Now add the fried pieces into the sugar syrup and serve as a delicious snack. Pour Abevia condensed milk on top for the extra flavour.