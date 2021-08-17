Taste of tradition

‘Indonesia Spice Up the World’ to boost the country’s culinary industry'

Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, concurrently Tourism and Creative Economy Agency’s head, is optimistic that the ‘Indonesia Spice Up the World’ event will boost the country's culinary industry.

Uno noted in a statement that his ministry fully supported the promotion event initiated by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment by sending a supporting delegation to the United States in the near future.

"This programme has been well-designed for a long time. There was a choice between being postponed or implemented with some adaptations. I choose adaptations to ensure that our economic recovery is not delayed. Hence, we will not be fully physically present but hybrid," Uno explained.

‘Indonesia Spice Up the World’ is one of the government's main programmes involving cross-ministerial and institutional efforts aimed at expanding the marketing of Indonesian spice products or processed food and spices. In addition, the programme is focused on boosting Indonesia’s culinary industry by developing Indonesian restaurants abroad or as part of its gastro-diplomacy efforts.

The minister cited data that Indonesia's export value of processed and fresh spices had clocked growth averaging 2.95 per cent over the last five years. In 2020, the export value was recorded at $1.02 billion.

The ‘Indonesia Spice Up the World’ promotion event is being organised until 2024, with the objective of boosting the export value of spices and herbs to $2 billion and increasing the presence of four thousand Indonesian restaurants abroad.

Uno noted that the United States is a big market for Indonesian spice and culinary sales, constituting 20 to 25 per cent of Indonesia’s spice exports.