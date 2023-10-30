Tamimi Consulting expands footprint to support Turkish companies

Business advisory firm opens its fifth global office in Istanbul as UAE and Türkiye ties deepen

From left: Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, DMCC; Tarik Tamimi, Founder & CEO, Tamimi Consulting; Fatma Nilgun Emrem, Partner & Managing Director, Tamimi Consulting;Marwan Saleh, Director of Sales and Business Development, DMCC Free Zone.

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM

Tamimi Consulting is a leading cross border management and business advisory firm assisting foreign investors as well as established businesses to grow beyond borders with a regional focus on Gulf Countries and Middle East since 2010.

The founding partners Tarik Tamimi and Fatma Nilgun Emrem have diverse experiences in various industries as professional and entrepreneurs in the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Türkiye, UK, CIS Region and Africa.

Tarik Tamimi who is operating out of the UAE since 2005 has worked in large multi-national corporations in oil and gas, energy, construction, supply chain and logistics, and trading, whereas Fatma Nilgun Emrem has a career history across multi disciplines and sectors from banking, finance, textile, retail and construction, which provide a natural appreciation of different industries and organisational structures.

Tamimi Consulting’s operational philosophy is based on providing fully customised professional services while creating competitive commercial advantage for organisations regardless of their size and structure. A broad range of services are offered to the clients by a team of professionals in a dedicated manner that enables companies to increase their efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Their professional services cover; management and business consultancy, business set-up, restructuring, corporate services, accounting, bookkeeping, tax advisory, administrative services, B2B organisations, strategic marketing, business development and other complimentary services.

As of today, Tamimi Consulting has proudly and successfully set up more than 900 companies of different backgrounds, industries, nationalities, and structures, and actively managing these companies with an aim of contributing to their growth continuously.

More impressively, all business has been generated organically through successful references. In a world where it is all about marketing and sales efforts with customer acquisition being the most valuable parameter under ever growing competition for service-oriented companies, what Tamimi Consulting has achieved in a rather conventional way of building their business is demanding applause from all stakeholders in the consulting service industry.

As a result, Tamimi Consulting has been awarded for the last eight years in a row as the Top Performing Consulting Company in UAE by the DMCC Authority and awarded as the Best International Service Provider in 2020. Many other accolades, accreditations, and strategic alliances gained over the years with both public and private sector parties in the UAE and Türkiye is testament to their solid business plan and sustainable growth year on year.

Tamimi Consulting had opened its fifth global office in Istanbul, Türkiye, early 2022 as a result of deepening relations between UAE and Türkiye and identified business opportunities to offer their services at the doorstep of the esteemed Turkish investors. It was the right time to have a strong physical presence, a footprint in Türkiye, one the leading economies of the world.

Founder and CEO of Tamimi Consulting, Tarik Tamimi advised that there is a significant increase in demand from Turkish investors, brands and companies to explore the business opportunities of UAE as a regional hub in the Middle East. Türkiye has a great potential with respect to entrepreneurs and start-ups across all industries especially strategic sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, information technologies, food security, transportation, infrastructure, tourism, and hospitality and they are all eager to position themselves in the UAE to benefit from the world class facilities and the great synergy created by the leaders of both countries.

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Türkiye in March 2023 has come into effect as of September 1, 2023, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of both economies and create more business opportunities. Currently, Türkiye is UAE’s fifth largest trading partner in the world (it was sixth as of 2022) and expected to become the fourth largest trading partner by 2024. Developments as such are encouraging both nations to achieve further enhanced trade and economic relationships under successful leadership.

Tamimi Consulting has an excellent track record and is in a perfect position to support all Turkish companies who are excited to take their rightful place in the competitive and ever growing UAE market.