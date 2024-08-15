Taking Water Across Lands

Prithavi Raj Jindal, Chairperson, Non-Executive Director, Jindal SAW Ltd.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM

Jindal SAW Ltd., established in 1984, has undergone a remarkable transformation from a singular product venture to a multifaceted, multinational organisation. With state-of-the-art production facilities strategically located in India, the US, and the UAE, Jindal SAW operates under the esteemed O.P. Jindal Group, one of India’s leading industrial houses and foremost indigenous steel producers and exporters.

Renowned globally as a 'Total Pipe Solutions' provider, Jindal SAW is distinguished by its integrity, innovation, and adaptability. The company pioneered the production of large-diameter Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes using the internationally acclaimed U.O.E. technology.

Over time, Jindal SAW has expanded its product portfolio to include spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes for energy transportation, Ductile Iron (DI) pipes for water and wastewater transportation, and a range of carbon, alloy, and stainless steel welded and non-welded pipes and tubes for various industrial applications.

In response to market demands, the company also launched a pellet plant to extract and utilize low-grade iron ore post-beneficiation. Jindal SAW’s ventures now extend into water management, waterborne transportation, waste-to-energy, and rail infrastructure, continuously setting new industry milestones.

As part of its global expansion, Jindal SAW established its DI Pipes operations in Abu Dhabi through its subsidiary, Jindal SAW Gulf LLC. This facility is the largest integrated plant in the Middle East for manufacturing DI pipes, producing pipes up to 2,200mm in diameter with specialised linings and coatings, and boasting a capacity of 350,000 MTPA. Serving the Middle East North African (Mena) region and European markets, Jindal SAW is now the world’s third-largest producer of DI pipes, supplying pipes and fittings to over 40 countries. The primary advantages of these pipes include their exceptional strength, robustness, and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for transporting water and wastewater. Additionally, DI pipes offer a lower environmental impact and significant savings on pumping and power costs due to their higher flow coefficient and larger internal diameter. Their structural strength and durability in harsh environments further enhance water conservation and ensure the supply of clean, safe water to end consumers. The organisation is celebrated for its value-added products and customer-centric services, solidifying its position as a global industry leader. The company emphasises industry expertise, adherence to top-quality management practices, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Committed to impactful ESG initiatives across its entire value chain, Jindal SAW integrates sustainability into its core organisational goals, recognising the importance of environmental, social, and governance concerns. Under the visionary leadership of its Chairperson, the company has embarked on a sustainability journey focused on renewable energy, health and safety, and corporate social responsibility, supported by a robust governance structure.

With 40 years of notable achievements, Jindal SAW has established itself as a reliable service provider and a pioneer in corporate governance. The company’s commitment to excellence is ensured through rigorous audits by some of the world’s largest global audit firms. Fueled by enthusiasm and dedication, the team strives to reach new benchmarks and propel the company towards a brighter future.