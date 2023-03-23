Taking Care Of The Most Vulnerable

As a responsible nation, it is the duty of Pakistanis to take care of its most vulnerable segments. And one of those are the millions of children without any parents

By Atifuddin Khan Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 12:24 PM

According to a study by the United Nations, Pakistan is home to nearly 4.6 million orphans. And the majority of these are aged 17 years ad below, making them the most vulnerable segment of our society. Owing to the unavailability proper parental support and various other socio-economic factors, the said children remain one of the most vulnerable segments of society, often deprived of health, education and other fundamental child rights. And to make matter worse, most of them are out on the streets.

Despite the hundreds of thousands who we should be taking care of, according to reliable data, till about 2017 the country could barely accommodate 3,500 orphans across a total of its 35 shelter homes. As a result of which, thousands of orphans would remain on the waiting lists for years, for space in a handful of government-run orphanages in the country. Still, in a world where we often hear stories of poverty, war, and natural disasters, it is inspiring to learn about people who are making a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most. There are a number of organisations that continue to work to bring a meaningful change to their existence. These include Save The Children Fund, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, READ Foundation, Khpal Kor Foundation, SOS Children’s Village, Pakistan Children Relief and more. Through the help of these entities, may children all over Pakistan are able to get a second chance in life. One such organisation is Roshni Homes Trust, a non-profit based in Pakistan, which has been working for orphan welfare since 2002, transforming the lives of orphan children in Pakistan. The organisation was founded by a group of philanthropists who believe that every child, regardless of their background, has the potential to succeed and become a leader in their own right.

In our religion, Islam, an orphan has a special place. Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was also an orphan as he lost his father before his birth, then lost mother and grandfather at a very early age. He himself experienced the sufferings faced by an orphan.

Story of an Orphan in Pakistan

Despite the challenges, there are many success stories in Pakistan.

The late Bilquis Edhi, wife of the famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is known for having taken care of thousands of orphans in Pakistan by placing cradles throughout country for unwanted babies to be left in. Rabia Bibi Osman is one of them. She was adopted by a Pakistani family who brought her up in New York, where she gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science, a master’s degree in cybersecurity at Albany Law School, and now works as a privacy analyst.

Zafar Zehri is another success story. From a remote village in Khuzdar, a district in the Balochistan province, he lost his parents at a young age leaving him and his siblings to fend for themselves. With no one to care for them, the children were forced to survive on the streets with no means to food and basic living. At the age of five, Zafar was admitted to Roshni Homes Trust.

Over the course of his 15 years, Zafar excelled academically, eventually going on to earn a degree in software engineering from a top university in Pakistan. But his success did not end there. Zafar was determined to give back to his community, and he set his sights on becoming a leader and change-maker in the Khuzdar region. Today, Zafar is an active youth leader and change maker in the Khuzdar region.

Recently, Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated an orphan hostel in Tando Muhammad Khan, a distant and rural location, to give orphans in the Sindh province of Pakistan a safe and secure place to live and learn. The dormitory was built with the intention of helping 50 kids in collaboration with Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, a government organization that provides social assistance.