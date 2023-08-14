Take Your Brand To New Horizons

Shazil Merchant , Director at Champion Digital

Shabbir Merchant, Chairman at Champion Group

Shoaib Merchant, Director at Champion Neon

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM

Champion Neon (a member of Champion Group) is one of the leading visual communication solution providers in the UAE, dominating the market for high-impact signage and graphic solutions for clients across all industries. Champion Neon and Champion Digital provide all kinds of solutions, including digital and interactive signage.

Champion has facilitated esteemed clientele to make their brands more noticeable for over 34 shining years. Today, the group offers turnkey signage and branding solutions to corporates and SMEs across the region. The need for sustainable, competitive and innovative signage solutions will continue long-term, and Champion is geared up to provide such solutions to all businesses across the UAE and GCC region.

Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of Champion Group, said: “We partnered with esteemed Pakistani entities in the UAE to support their initiatives and advertising requirements. I am proud of our strong association with social groups, including Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistan Professionals Wing, World Memon Organisation and others. Their ongoing efforts are commendable, and we are privileged to be a part of their activities and to promote businesses and communities across the region.”

THE JOURNEY

Champion was established as the sole neon sign manufacturer. With time and the advent of new technology and processes, the company has evolved into a brand name of ‘Champion’.

“Every sign manufactured is unique as per the client’s requirements. Hailing from a background in the signage industry of over four decades of experience and three generations — we are proud of where Champion is today. I have learnt immensely from my father, the late M Y Merchant, a pioneer of outdoor advertising and neon signs in Pakistan.

ON THIS DAY

“We are proud to call Dubai our home — a city that has grown tremendously and offers ample business opportunities to all, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The future of signage and branding will be technologically advanced and personalised. Cost-effective, more efficient and environment-friendly ‘green’ solutions are being offered to corporate clients, who are looking for ways to rebrand and modernise signage. Some recent value additions to their offerings include 3D printing, UV printing, events and exhibitions, robotic solutions and facade lighting.

“We showcase all our solutions to existing and potential clients at our ‘Champion Experience Centre’ in DIP where clients can experience live demos of all the latest static, digital signage and interactive solutions,” said Shoaib Merchant, Director, Champion Neon.

“These solutions can all be customised to client requirements and budgets. We are continuously investing in our portfolio of new machinery and equipment to stay at the forefront of innovation and have recently added a wide array of machinery to boost productivity,” he added.

“Digital signage is rapidly trending across the entire region with its adoption being seen in almost all industries. Be it automotive, hospitality, F&B or retail. At Champion Digital, we are offering turnkey solutions from concept development to fabrication and installation of such solutions. We have also started offering LED and LCDs on a rental basis for all kinds of events and activations,” said Shazil Merchant, Director at Champion Digital.

“There are many players in the game but only one is the Champion,” added Shabbir.