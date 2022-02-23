Take Charge of Your Career Success with a Flexible 12-Month MBA

Grow and evolve with Murdoch University Dubai’s Global MBA programme

Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth in 2022. Murdoch University Dubai’s immersive MBA will enhance your professional skill set as well as put your innovative ideas to work. The internationally recognised programme’s broad range of business disciplines encompass global themes, designed and delivered to solve today’s business challenges.

You will be mentored by our highly credentialled and experienced faculty to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing corporate environment. Through this Australian qualification, you will build essential skills and knowledge to meet your career progression or further study goals.

Relevant topics you’ll cover in our Master of Business Administration (MBA) course include:

Business Context

Develop your ability to innovatively apply theories to resolving problems in challenging international business situations. Whether you are moving to new territories, broadening your career opportunities, or looking to advance in your current field, we inculcate a self-learning capability that continues to benefit you beyond your study at Murdoch University Dubai. You will gain key global insights from our faculty who not only teach the MBA but are also successful in the real world of business.

These global insights will help you understand and track what modern consumers demand, which can then be applied when tapping into growth markets.

Leadership and Strategy

Gain an in-depth understanding of how the modern enterprise develops people and engages with society as it pursues its goals. You will be immersed in cutting-edge knowledge and techniques on strategic thinking and decision making, through recent case studies and relevant issues in strategy drawn from the media and business journals.

Business Competencies

Understand the application of financial mathematics, capital budgeting, risk and return relationships, cost of capital, and working capital management. You will be able to apply financial knowledge in practical contexts and understand the macro and micro-economic settings in which corporate decisions are made.

Our MBA classes are conveniently held on weekday evenings, 6pm onwards to provide flexibility to working professionals. Applications for the May 2022 intake are closing soon with classes commencing on May 9. The Master of Business Administration is currently priced at Dh89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship. A higher scholarship can be attained based on previous academic merit.

To learn more, visit our state-of-the-art campus or contact us on dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or +971 4 574 9800. Our campus is located in Block 18, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai.

Start your international education in Dubai

Get an affordable Australian degree with Murdoch University

Become a part of the Murdoch University Dubai family in 2022 and give yourself the opportunity to learn from a five-star for employability and career support rated institution according to the 2019/20 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS. The university enjoys key industry partnerships with MEPRA, Amazon Web Services, ACCA, Dubai Press Club, IB and more, which enhance the employability prospects for the students in the demanding job market.

Some of the features which make Murdoch University the destination of choice for students from all over the world are:

- Murdoch University offers 50 per cent scholarship for year one of the bachelor’s degree with scholarships up to 40 per cent from the second year onwards, making it even more attractive for both local and international students.

- It is the only university in the UAE to offer the Diploma (International Year One) pathway to high school students.

- There are reduced fees across all undergraduate, postgraduate and pathway programmes, with guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship for MBA and Master of IT.

- With limitless career opportunities through double major option across all undergraduate programmes, students have the freedom to chart their own unique career path.

- Upskill and recharge your career through the flexible postgraduate programmes through enjoying employability and networking opportunities, smaller class sizes and student support clubs.

- Now you don’t have to put your international education on hold; be a part of the Murdoch global family with easy transfer options to Australia and Singapore.

- Join a growing community of more than 80,000 alumni and become a ‘Murdoch freethinker’ ready to make a meaningful impact all around the world.