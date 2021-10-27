Take Charge of Your Career Success

For 65 years the enterprise has provided innovative solutions for its clients
Murdoch University Dubai’s MBA is designed to facilitate individuals who wish to embark on a journey of personal and professional growth in 2022. Apart from enhancing professional skill sets, the course promises putting innovative ideas to work.
The internationally recognised programme’s broad range of business disciplines encompass global themes. Students will be mentored by a team of highly-experienced faculty to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing corporate environment, as well as build essential skills and knowledge to meet career progression or further study goals.
Topics that are covered within the Master of Business Administration course framework are:
- Business Context
Develop your ability to innovatively apply theories to resolving problems in challenging international business situations. Whether you are moving to new territories, broadening your career opportunities, or looking to advance in your current field, the course will inculcate a self-learning capability that continues to benefit you beyond your study at Murdoch University Dubai. You will gain key global insights from its faculty who not only teach the MBA but are also successful in the real world of business.
These global insights will help you understand and track what modern consumers demand, which can then be applied when tapping into growth markets.
- Leadership and Strategy
Gain an in-depth understanding of how the modern enterprise develops people and engages with society as it pursues its goals. You will be immersed in cutting-edge knowledge and techniques on strategic thinking and decision making, through recent case studies and relevant issues in strategy drawn from the media and business journals.
- Business Competencies
Understand the application of financial mathematics, capital budgeting, risk and return relationships, cost of capital, and working capital management. You will be able to apply financial knowledge in practical contexts and understand the macro and micro-economic settings in which corporate decisions are made.
The MBA classes are conveniently held on weekday evenings, 6pm onwards to provide flexibility to working professionals. Applications for the January 2022 intake are open with December 7, 2021 being the early acceptance deadline. The Master of Business Administration is currently priced at Dh 89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship. A higher scholarship can be attained based on previous academic merit.
To learn more, visit the Murdoch Dubai campus for an on-campus Open Day on Saturday, October 30 from 3-6PM, or contact the office on dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or +971 4 574 9800.
The campus is located in Block 18, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai.
Testimonial
Kelli
MBA alumni
Studying at Murdoch University Dubai has given me such a different perspective on international business, as well as different insights studying with my peers. We are moving into a global society, so having this knowledge and practical understanding of business competencies has been a great advantage to me.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide with one in eight women being diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. However, there is a good chance of recovery if we detect it in its early stages. In order to support the breast cancer awareness campaign and to encourage early detection, Prime Hospital is offering special mammogram screening throughout October. The Oncology and Surgical departments at Prime Hospital are fully equipped to examine and treat all cases, and offer exclusive services including breast cancer screening, surgical treatment, chemotherapy and hormone therapy, evaluation for hereditary cancers, and supportive care services during breast cancer treatment like physiotherapy and dietician consultation.
