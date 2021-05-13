Tackling outpatient challenges

American Hospital Dubai's outpatient nurse leadership model seeks to build synergy between clinical and care competence in nurses

There are two broad categories of patients every healthcare provider attends to - outpatients and inpatients. Each type calls for nursing skills specific to its requirements. Nurses in outpatient, or ?ambulatory care, function in a different environment compared to inpatient nurses and knowing this difference is at the heart of achieving patient satisfaction.

Main aspects of outpatient care for nurses

- They must attend to a high volume of patients daily seeking a range of care solutions.

- There are different domains of outpatient care: pediatric, geriatric, adolescent, and adult and the cases are different.

- There are many routine procedures to be performed every day, such as blood tests, X-rays, medication protocols, patient advisory, etc, for all ambulatory cases.

- Outpatient nurses also need to book appointments and procedures for patients, record patient histories, develop care plans, provide care to patients pre-and post-treatment. Additionally, nurses must alert the doctor on new concerns in the patients' treatment programmes.

These responsibilities make outpatient nursing a broad field of action and high-pressure area. It asks nurses to possess strong communication and people skills, a high degree of adaptability, smooth coordination with different departments and tactical and strategic care management plans to attend to the high volume of patients. These qualities are also critical for an overall organisational success for the healthcare entity because, the fact is, nurses are the crucial first point of contact and the follow-up channel for patients throughout their outpatient journey. So, a healthcare entity must invest in creating a seamless, efficient, and high-functioning nursing team to succeed in its mission of providing complete patient satisfaction.

American Hospital Dubai builds leadership in nursing to help them deliver complete patient satisfaction. Our nurse training programmes enhance patient engagement and individualised attention through best practices, teamwork, and care coordination.

Our nurse leadership model seeks to build synergy between clinical competence and care competence in nurses. We believe this is an important goal to accomplish to advance healthcare.

The patient-nurse relationship is at the heart of a healthcare system. When a patient comes to a healthcare provider, they seek care, compassion, attention, and a solution to their distress. In addition, innumerable studies point to the positive role nurses play in improving and even wholly altering patient outcomes. Therefore, developing strong nurse teams, and building influential nurse leaders, is an essential priority of American Hospital Dubai.