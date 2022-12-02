Symbol Of Resilience

A leading company with a customer centric approach to facility management services, the group has maintained a reputation built on excellence

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

EFS Facilities Services Group (EFS) is the service provider of choice for facilities management across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Turkey. The group is a regional powerhouse and a premium facilities management (FM) brand. It has achieved sustained growth year on year in double digits, supported by $2 billion in con¬tracts. EFS also prides itself on having an impressive rate of over 97 per cent client retention and compounded annual growth of 20 per cent for more than a decade since 2010. The group employs over 22,000 people across 21 countries and comprising over 35 nationalities.

EFS has set new benchmarks in facilities management through quality service delivery, people initiatives, and innovation. Furthermore, the group was listed among the top UAE 100 companies by Forbes Middle East and has been awarded ‘Best FM Company of the Year’ by BNC Publishing for three consecutive years since 2018. The group, additionally, has also received many other coveted honours, namely the ‘Taqdeer Awards’; ‘Expo 2020 Better Together Awards’; and ‘GCC Gov HR Award’ for the organisation’s strides in employee welfare and happiness and ‘Dubai Quality Appreciation Award’; ‘Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards’, and ‘Innovative FM Company of the Year’ for its stints in business excellence and sustainability.

The group is a leading and driven company covering a vast range of business needs and acting upon its business objectives to achieve desirable results. EFS manages over 52 million sq. m. in the region across 500+ contracts. The group has adopted a customer-centric approach to facility management services with a prime focus on performance management and analysis.

EFS has a proven track record of reliability and excellence in the industry across the verticals. Its goal is to drive the maximum benefits of facility management services for our clients. The group has a strategic and customer-centric approach applied to every service that provides a value-added experience. Its experts have acquired masterful skills that allow it to cater to every demand of the clients.

For over 20-plus years, EFS has been bridging the gap by empowering businesses with innovative and sustainable FM solutions and delivering industry best practices. EFS works with a strategic vision to shape environments that unravel their maximum potential by providing over 75 service lines within five sectors, across 15 business verticals. And recently, the addition of new service lines of fire protection management services, pest control, façade cleaning, plants nursery, and EFS gourmet for an innovative and sustainable FM solutions delivery.

EFS is an ISO-certified, award-winning, and a credible choice among multi-national companies and government agencies. Over the years, it has maintained its reputation and trust while working with 500 fortune companies. Its global footprint is the demonstration of its standards and capabilities that are reflected in the group’s services.

EFS’s client portfolio is composed of a prestigious clientele comprising more than 500 government and multi-national corporations. It also has built an exceptional track record of the highest client retention.

‘Passion, Precision, People’ is EFS’s motto, and the group believes in promoting a work environment and corporate culture where employees’ well-being and growth comes first. Its people are its most valuable asset. EFS has always proudly practiced a people-first culture within its entire global organisation.

– ali@khaleejtimes.com