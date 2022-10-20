Sweeten Festivities

Get a wide range of gifting options for your family and friends

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Diwali, like all other major festivals, is of utmost importance at Choithrams due to the presence of the large Indian diaspora in the UAE. At Choithrams, Diwali is celebrated with their ‘Goodness Campaign’. The planning for the festival starts at the beginning of the year to ensure they are in line with trends and have a wide range of products to offer to their customers.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions behind us, there is an increase in demand for gifting, as people are attending more social events. In addition to their wide range of Diwali decorations, their stores also have a wide range of gifting options including sweets, savouries, dry fruits, nuts, chocolates and much more.

Diwali offers at Choithrams stores will continue until October 27. Some of the stores have been specially decorated to celebrate the festival and all customers are invited to visit and join them in this celebration.

Diwali Products will be available on Choithrams.com and Choithrams App as well.