Strengthening trusted remittance pathways for Sri Lankans in the UAE

As Sri Lanka marks its 78th Independence Day, HNB PLC continues to support Sri Lankans living and working in the UAE by enabling secure and reliable inward remittances that help families and businesses manage everyday financial needs through regulated channels. The bank’s inward remittance proposition is designed around accessibility, speed, and service assurance, supported by a structured partner network and robust local delivery capability.

HNB PLC facilitates inward remittances through a global network of established partners, including exchange companies, payment service providers, and banks.This ensures customers in the UAE have dependable and convenient options to remit funds to Sri Lanka through their preferred payout methods. Funds can be received via direct credit to HNB accounts, transfers to accounts at other local banks, or cash collection through the bank’s extensive service network spanning 256 branches.

In addition, HNB offers cardless cash withdrawals through its ATM network, supported by uninterrupted transaction processing, enabling beneficiaries to access funds without unnecessary delays.

Commenting on the service proposition, Natasha Hay, Vice President – Institutional Banking at HNB PLC, said: “At HNB, our priority is ensuring that every transfer our customers make is secure, compliant, and delivered with speed. Whether it’s account credits, transfers to other banks, or convenient cash payouts, we’ve built our remittance platform to give beneficiaries complete flexibility and timely access to their funds.”

She added:“Our dedicated team in the UAE and other key markets is always on hand to provide day-to-day support, ensuring Sri Lankans living and working overseas receive attentive and reliable assistance whenever they need it.”

HNB PLC also maintains a dedicated representative presence in the UAE, providing customers with remittance-related guidance and broader banking coordination. UAE-based representative officers Dilan De Silva and Rakshitha Galpaya can be contacted on +971 58 571 4477 and +971 58 504 1377 (WhatsApp/Voice), offering a direct point of support for customers in the UAE.

HNB offers a focused range of foreign currency solutions designed to support Sri Lankans in the UAE who regularly save, remit, and invest back home. The Personal Foreign Currency Account (PFCA) allows customers to hold funds in multiple major currencies and earn interest through savings or term deposit options, offering flexibility for expatriates managing overseas earnings.

The Foreign Currency Advantage Account provides attractive interest rates, full withdrawal flexibility, and digital access, making it suitable for UAE-based professionals maintaining savings in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, or AUD with a minimum balance of 5,000 units. Meanwhile, the Inward Investment Account (IIA) enables foreign nationals, dual citizens, and overseas Sri Lankans to channel regulated foreign inflows into Sri Lanka, supporting deposits from overseas remittances and investment-linked capital transactions across savings, current, and term deposit formats.

The bank’s remittance proposition is underpinned by its overall performance and financial stability, with HNB PLC rated AA-(lka) with a Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings. In recognition of its performance, HNB PLC was awarded the Bracken Award – “Bank of the Year Sri Lanka 2025” by The Banker and was also recognised by Euromoney as the Best Bank for Large Corporates in Sri Lanka 2025. Additionally, HNB was ranked among the Top 1,000 World Banks by The Banker magazine and named “Strongest Bank in Sri Lanka 2025” by TAB Global.