Strengthening Ties Between Sri Lanka and the UAE

In 2025, we are excited to officially launch Kottu MEE Korean Ramen at Gulfood. Given the immense popularity of Korean ramen in Dubai, we are confident that Kottu MEE Korean Ramen will quickly become a favourite among ramen enthusiasts in the region

At Heartland, we believe in fostering strong connections with Sri Lankan associations in Dubai. We collaborate closely with key institutions such as the Embassy of Sri Lanka, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lanka Business Council in the UAE. As part of our commitment, we have proudly sponsored numerous events, including the Sri Lankan Independence Day celebrations organised by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the "Sri Lanka Beyond Your Dreams" event organised by the Consulate General in the UAE.

Additionally, we were honoured to be part of the delegation at the International Industry Expo 24 Exhibition in Sri Lanka and to sponsor the first-ever Iftar program organised by the Sri Lanka Business Council. These activities reflect our dedication to supporting the initiatives of Sri Lanka’s key offices in Dubai while making meaningful contributions to the Sri Lankan community in the UAE.

In 2024, Heartland underwent significant restructuring and transformation to better serve our local and international clients. We established a dedicated strategic and research division to provide valuable market insights, delivering them in a professional manner and engaging in meaningful discussions to address challenges and seize opportunities. Every quarter, we conduct research to stay attuned to the rapidly evolving FMCG industry, monitoring market trends and sharing these insights with our clients. Based on these findings, we adjust our strategic direction to stay ahead of the competition.

We also launched compelling supermarket promotions during the 76th Independence Day and Sinhala/Tamil New Year celebrations across multiple A-grade and B-grade supermarket chains. These initiatives allowed us to reach new communities and expand our product base.

As the leading distributor of Sri Lankan products in Dubai and with over two decades of operations in the city, Heartland is frequently approached by Sri Lankan Old Boys Associations and event organisers seeking our brand association for local events. We have proudly sponsored several prominent events, including the Ananda vs. Nalanda Maroons Night, the Royal College Dinner Dance, the Sri Lankan Bankers Association Dinner Dance, and the Project Blueprint personal development program organised by the Wesley College Old Boys Association in Dubai. Heartland also sponsored the Avurudu Festival in April. These brand associations have built strong brand equity for Heartland and Kelani Lanka Brands.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of the UAE for enabling us to embark on this remarkable journey. Witnessing Dubai’s incredible transformation has played a key role in our success within this vibrant and dynamic market. The city’s ever-changing landscape continues to inspire us to ambitiously expand our business operations. As Dubai remains the central business hub, we are focused on increasing our presence and influence across the GCC countries in the years to come. Sri Lankan products are gaining significant popularity among the region’s diverse communities, and at Heartland, we deeply appreciate the UAE leadership for making our efforts in this thriving market possible. We extend our gratitude to Consul General Alexi Gunasekara for his unwavering dedication in fostering strong business ties between Sri Lanka and the UAE. His efforts in organizing initiatives such as the "Beyond Your Dreams" event have been truly remarkable. This high-caliber event not only attracted a wide range of foreign diplomats and business leaders but also served as a platform for bringing investors to Sri Lanka. Additionally, his leadership in guiding the Sri Lanka Business Council members to the Industrial Exhibition 24 in Sri Lanka and facilitating important discussions with ministers and senior officials has been instrumental. These initiatives have significantly strengthened connections within the business community and opened doors to new opportunities. We are proud to be part of these impactful endeavors. The success of Heartland over the past 24 years has been fueled by the unwavering support of our Sri Lankan customers across the UAE, as well as customers from various other communities, our clients, suppliers, and stakeholders in Sri Lanka. Their invaluable contributions have played a crucial role in the growth and success of our business here. To conclude, Heartland Dubai is more than just a distributor of ethnic foods — it represents the deep connections that transcend borders. As we approach 2025, we eagerly embrace a year of new possibilities and growth. Our focus for the future is to enhance our product offerings by introducing a range of popular Sri Lankan and international food products, with a particular emphasis on organic options. Our goal is to strengthen our foothold in the ethnic food market while staying agile in the face of industry changes. We are dedicated to providing quality products to an even wider customer base. Looking ahead, 2025 holds great potential for us to expand further and explore exciting new ventures. We are proud to be the leading distributors of Prima Kottu MEE, Sri Lanka’s #1 instant noodles, and Maliban Biscuits, the top export biscuit from Sri Lanka, as well as Elephant House Soft Drinks (Ginger Beverage, Necto, and Cream Soda Cans). These internationally recognized products have gained significant traction in the UAE, thanks to our focused and aggressive marketing strategies over the past years.

Wishing a joyful Sri Lanka Independence Day to all, from the heart of Dubai to Sri Lanka!