Strengthening Bonds

India’s bilateral relationship with the UAE continues to grow

Kamal Vachani, Group Director at Al Maya Group

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai-based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering business person, the late L K Pagarani. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group in the UAE, wishes a very happy and joyous 76th Independence Day

anniversary celebrations to India and its people.

Vachani has cherished the bond between India and UAE which has developed from a strong friendship to a larger, extended family-like relationship. He fondly recalls the first time he arrived in the UAE and was overwhelmed by the warm hospitality extended to him by all the Emiratis.

The Group’s vision is to be ‘the most admired FMCG distribution company in the GCC region’. The emphasis is on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through the integration of modern information technology and innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company.

He added, “I feel privileged to witness the strong ties between UAE and India and the swift exchange of ideas and collaborations. Every year, India gets more international recognition as people strive for a better life and become more globally competitive. India is an inspiring example of how collective efforts can build a better future and work towards a safer and stronger India. We must keep striving for excellence and recognise the potential in everyone. Finally, let us pledge to continue the growth journey by keeping our spirit of faith, unity, and collective progress intact.”

He further said, “Today, the bond between India and UAE continues to strengthen as evidenced by the millions of Indian expats who call UAE their home, and the number of Emiratis who travel to India to visit and explore different cultures.”

The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are financial strength, world class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long-standing business relationship with its trade channel partners and most importantly, well experienced, competent and dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region viz. modern trade, co-operatives, traditional trade, petrol station and food service channels. In order to provide world class food and non-food products to its customers, it has recently launched several of the new brands in different categories.

Over the years Al Maya FMCG Distribution has been recognised as a preferred a trusted business partner by its associates. On this special day, Vachani wishes to thank the visionary leaders of India and the

UAE for strengthening the bond and giving us the opportunity to grow and prosper.