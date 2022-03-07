Streamlining Business Efficiency

For over 50 years Al Masaood Oil & Gas has been a leader in its field of expertise covering both upstream and downstream segments

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

The ICV program is an efficient local content initiative which has been evolving with flexibility and adaptation by taking into consideration the markets requirements including the suppliers role and contribution to the local economy. It is a program that was designed in such a way that the local content efforts made by companies benefits to a network of players aiming towards a common objective. It is a program that is balanced in its components by considering diverse aspects of a company’s contribution to local content such as local procurement, long term investment,

in-country and incentive for Emiratization efforts made on local talent sourcing, fostering and retention.

Al Masaood Oil and Gas has initiated a Dh 250 million integrated industrial complex aiming to house future business and operational functions that include: headquarters, integrated services workshops and warehouses, knowledge centre, manufacturing facilities, showrooms, catering area, accommodations, as well as a jetty berthing facility to serve the offshore logistics requirements of its customers. The property will cover an estimated land area of 300,000 sqm. located in ICAD 2 (Abu Dhabi), creating a huge complex of combined business and recreation facilities. This project, named the ‘mega-base’, aims to push forward the company’s contribution to the next level, with an emphasis on manufacturing opportunities in-country to serve the energy industry.

Founded in 1971 in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Oil and Gas is one of the first established oil and gas suppliers and contractors in the UAE. With 50 years of expertise in upstream and downstream operations and a workforce of over 1,000 headcounts, Al Masaood Oil and Gas provides advanced energy services throughout the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and South Asia. Besides its core line of petroleum services, the company is commonly known as one of the key local sponsors, agents and strategic partners of multinational contractors and manufacturers operating within the energy industry in the UAE.