Steps To Success

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM

Green Grass Nursery (GGN) Dubai, Al Manara, is a new dedicated British nursery which opened its doors in January 2022. The GGN Al Manara branch aims to repeat the success of its award-winning nursery in Jumeirah 1, established in 2012.

Dedicated to the teachings of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Curriculum, the school provides bright and open outdoor and indoor learning spaces. This stimulating environment is ideally suited for young inquisitive children aged four months to five years, entering foundation stages (FS1/FS2). One of GGN’s unique benefits is its EYFS curriculum that integrates elements of the Reggio Emilia approach to enhance children’s learning as they progress towards the British primary school level.

GGN’s Al Manara garden branch is a lush tree-lined shaded outdoor area, incorporating a mud kitchen, vegetable planting patch and live mini zoo, aimed to keep children engaged and inspired at all times.

Each month, the atelier ‘Wow Children Works’ is designed by an inspirational artist to foster a love of art, a passion for painting, and a comprehension of the world around them.

The new bilingual Arabic and English programme is initially offered to all students starting from the toddler classroom. Arwa Naccho, Founder and Nursery CEO at GGN, said: “The acquisition of a second language is a valuable accomplishment. GGN is proud to be able to introduce this unique programme to early years children and be the first centre in Dubai to create a structured Arabic programme. Our programme is tailored to appeal not only to Emirati and Arabic-speaking families but also to expat families who want their children to experience an understanding of the Arabic language and culture.”