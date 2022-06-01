Step into tomorrow

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 9:00 AM

Whether its information sharing between patients and doctors or aiding in a high-risk surgery, it’s clear that dynamic applications of technology are well underway in disrupting the healthcare industry.

Ongoing digitalisation and the introduction of new technologies, like telehealth, are already breaking down boundaries and creating patient-centric healthcare systems. This trend has exploded since as artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise, which is an area of exciting innovation with great scope for facilitating the delivery of universal health coverage is AI. It is changing the way we treat patients by providing personalised treatment plans and has great potential to improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of care delivery. But the true value of AI can only be unlocked by combining it with knowledge of the clinical and operational context in which it is used — a people-centric-approach.

Combined with robotics and automation, these technologies will ultimately help doctors spend more time with their patients. The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2035 there will be a global deficit of about 12.9 million skilled health professionals To get to a value-based care system centered around the patient, we need to measure the progress against ‘quadruple aim’: supporting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs and improving the working life of healthcare providers.