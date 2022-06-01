Step into tomorrow

Cultivating a sense of ambition and responsibility whilst fostering the good ethics in life
Supplements1 day ago
Whether its information sharing between patients and doctors or aiding in a high-risk surgery, it’s clear that dynamic applications of technology are well underway in disrupting the healthcare industry.
Ongoing digitalisation and the introduction of new technologies, like telehealth, are already breaking down boundaries and creating patient-centric healthcare systems. This trend has exploded since as artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise, which is an area of exciting innovation with great scope for facilitating the delivery of universal health coverage is AI. It is changing the way we treat patients by providing personalised treatment plans and has great potential to improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of care delivery. But the true value of AI can only be unlocked by combining it with knowledge of the clinical and operational context in which it is used — a people-centric-approach.
Combined with robotics and automation, these technologies will ultimately help doctors spend more time with their patients. The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2035 there will be a global deficit of about 12.9 million skilled health professionals To get to a value-based care system centered around the patient, we need to measure the progress against ‘quadruple aim’: supporting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs and improving the working life of healthcare providers.
Cultivating a sense of ambition and responsibility whilst fostering the good ethics in life
Supplements1 day ago
Launching new postgraduate programmes with admissions open for September 2022 at the outstanding new campus
Supplements5 days ago
Shanid bin Mohammed CEO and Founder at JBS Group of Companies on the multiple personalised services being provided under one roof
Supplements1 week ago
Providing Quality Care To Patients in Medical, Dental and Rehabilitation
Supplements1 week ago
Healthcare professionals provide tips on protecting yourself and your family from the summer heat
Supplements2 weeks ago
Wondering how to make yourself summer ready? Start with Aster Pharmacy's easy guide for that flawless look
Supplements2 weeks ago