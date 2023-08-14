Startup Ecosystem Holds The Future

Pakistan is one of the final few untapped markets for IT and startups and investors, which offer immense potential for internet-based services similar to those in other developed parts of the world

By Ghulam Haider Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023

Pakistan’s startups and technology sector witnessed unprecedented growth during and the post COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forwarding, the year 2021 was a record-breaking year, with 83 technology startups from Pakistan raising $350 million, while over $400 million was raised in 2022, according to Invest2Innovate, a Pakistani consultancy firm.

Parallel to the startups ecosystem growth, Pakistan’s information technology services sector has also emerged as the largest net services exporter in the country, with IT exports more than doubling from $1.19 billion in fiscal year 2019 to $2.62 billion in fiscal year 2022.

According to Data Darbar, a startups insights firm, Series A funding recorded the highest funding value of $133.5 million in 2022, followed by seed funding at $83.35 million and Series B funding at $80 million.

The biggest deals took place at the start of the year 2022. The startups that raised the most money in 2022 were; Bazaar: $70 million (Series B), Dastgyr: $37 million (Series A) | “Largest Series A Round in Pakistan”, Retailo: $36 million (Series A), Jugnu: $22.5 million (Series A), DBank: $17.6 million (Seed) “Largest Seed Round in Pakistan”, Abhi: $17 million (Series A), Revolving Games: $13.2 million (Seed), NayaPay: $13 million (Seed), MEDZnMORE: $11.5 million (Pre-Series A) and OneLoad: $11 million (Series A).

The world has witnessed an unprecedented boom in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem over the last few years. This gas been mainly due to the government facilitation, growing skilled and educated human capital in the country and rising investments in technology startups. Economists and capitalists believe this growth will be doubled in the coming years.

Kalsoom Lakhani, the founder of Invest2Innovate and general partner at its sister firm i2iVentures, an early-stage investor, says 2021 was a record-breaking year for startups, adding that people will question if the momentum is sustainable.

With more than 250 startups since 2015, an increasing internet penetration driven by low-cost smartphones – there are over 200 million cellphone users– and affordable data, Pakistan is one of the final few untapped markets for startups and investors to offer internet-based services similar to those in developed parts of the world. These services include ride-hailing, and food and grocery delivery, medicine among others. Experts estimate that Pakistani startups will be worth $50 billion by 2030. As the 5th most populous country, Pakistan’s 60 per cent population is young, 5,000 ICT companies, 300,000 IT experts, 20,000 IT graduates every year and $2 billion in IT exports still make the country an ideal destination for startup investors.

In last five years, Pakistan did a remarkable growth in internet adoption due to huge gains in affordability - 1.5 GB cost less than a dollar has led to 103 million internet subscribers, which has created a large accessible target market for startups.

Pakistan has tech talent in abundance to create successful venture back startups — 400,000 software engineers and 20,000 computer science and IT graduates coming out of universities every year.

In order to promote entrepreneurship, the Government of Pakistan has set up a US$75 million fund for entrepreneurs and small startups at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) – the central bank of the country. The incubation centres in the major cities of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad are there to facilitate the promising entrepreneurs in the startups and technology ventures.

The launch of new local funds focused on Pakistan in the past two years are all strong indicators where the venture capital landscape is moving. As activity in the entrepreneurial ecosystem has grown and proliferated, international donor agencies and actors have also aligned their agenda in favour of entrepreneurship.

Corporations and large companies are also playing a role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, either as partners, or separately, which support entrepreneurs via programmes and small grants.

Pakistan’s recent reforms, including a legal framework for Electronic Money Institutions set up by the State Bank of Pakistan, have allowed new businesses to be set up and have led to an increase in investments.

Another policy that led to investor cheer was the Digital Banking Policy, which was finalised in January and allows digital banks to not just be e-wallets, but also provide credit, investments, and other products.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, which oversees non-banking companies, has established legal definitions for startups, and the federal government has helped set up Special Technology Zones.

With such facilitative measures, the future for startups in Pakistan looks promising, as the country has a large and growing population of young, educated people who are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship as a career path.

Additionally, the government is taking steps to support the startups ecosystem by establishing technology parks and incubators and providing funding and other resources to help startups get off the ground. Such steps are bound to put Pakistan among the top leaders in startups ecosystem.

Although startups are small businesses that necessitate more opportunities to grow, they certainly contribute to a country’s prosperity on many levels, whether the country’s economy has been developed, developing, or improving from a crunch.

The government of Pakistan is undertaking all the necessary measures to participate more in research and development to fuel the next startup boom. It is determined to create a system so that youngsters find opportunities in Pakistan rather than going outside for their secure future.

These Incubation Centers are the main hub that can support and help youngsters to grow their own businesses creating opportunities for themselves as well as others. Thus, government is focus on creating more hubs to target maximum startups and entrepreneurs making sustainable development for the future of Pakistan.