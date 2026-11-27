Located in the heart of the city’s downtown district, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a campus community emersed in one of the world’s most dynamic business ecosystems. With two decades of history, CUD has earned a global reputation for academic excellence, ranking as Dubai’s #1 university for six consecutive years according to the QS World University Rankings, and home to academics rated in the top 2% of their field internationally by Stanford University. With students representing more than 140 nationalities, CUD offers a truly diverse learning environment in this safe, cosmopolitan and well-connected city.

Connect academic learning to industry practice

Surrounded by multinational corporations and entrepreneurial ventures within the University’s dedicated Incubator, the CUD campus offers students exceptional opportunities to engage directly with industry partners to explore their future career options. Across academic programs, students participate in industry-led projects, innovation challenges and experiential learning activities that encourage them to solve real-world problems while developing the leadership, teamwork and critical thinking skills needed for the professional world.

Earn global professional credentials

Creating a seamless pathway from education to employment, many of CUD’s degree programmes align to leading international professional body credentials. This enables students to build industry-relevant skills while accelerating career progression, to graduate with both academic knowledge and recognized industry qualifications. Professional accreditation and certification pathways are linked to organisations including CIMA, CFA, ACCA, IAA, PRSA, PRME, ECO Canada, and ICAEW.

Explore the world from downtown Dubai

With a range of cross-border learning initiatives, CUD students gain valuable international exposure and intercultural experience. As Chair of the Silk Road Universities Network, CUD connects students to a global community spanning 87 universities across 27 countries. For students seeking international mobility, CUD offers unrivalled connections to Canadian higher education. Through structured transfer pathways and dual-degree opportunities with leading institutions, students can begin their academic journey in Dubai before continuing their studies in Canada.

Enrol in a programme for the future of work

At CUD you can explore a diverse range of bachelor’s and master’s programmes designed to prepare you for the jobs of the future. From artificial intelligence to business analytics and sustainable design to industrial engineering, CUD’s six academic schools continue to introduce pioneering programs built on the globally renowned standards of the Canadian higher education curriculum. The undergraduate curriculum has also been enhanced with the introduction of minor studies, enabling students to diversify their skills-base in response to ever-evolving industry demands.

Dr Kiran Tangri

Head of the Creative Industries Programme

Canadian University Dubai

Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global destination for creativity, innovation and cultural enterprise. At Canadian University Dubai, our Bachelor of Arts in Creative Industries is designed to contribute to this vision by developing the next generation of creative leaders, entrepreneurs and industry professionals.

Adapted from the pioneering Creative Industries programme at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Canada, our programme brings together business, media, design and communication, bridging the gap between creative practice and commercial enterprise. Through interdisciplinary learning, practical projects and industry engagement, students develop the strategic, entrepreneurial and creative capabilities to turn ideas into viable opportunities.

As Dubai continues to advance its creative economy, we see an important role for education in nurturing talent, supporting innovation and empowering graduates to contribute to the growth of the creative sector, both locally and globally.

Samar Billi Noaman

Assistant Professor, School of Management

At CUD, knowledge, innovation, and ambition intertwine in the vibrant heart of downtown Dubai, creating an environment where academic learning meets industry experience. Through meaningful industry connections, real-world challenges become learning opportunities that inspire students to think creatively and embrace new possibilities to progressively shape their future careers. CUD is a real, dynamic hub of knowledge, ambition, and future opportunities.

Dr Najla Al Futaisi

Assistant Professor of Artificial Intelligence, School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology Canadian University Dubai

At Canadian University Dubai, industry experience is not optional. Every student completes a required internship as part of their degree. Our courses are designed to prepare them for it. In my Artificial Intelligence classes, students apply computer vision to real problems, building working object-detection systems. Graduates leave with more than a transcript: a portfolio, professional confidence, and a head start.

Apply now to start 2027 at CUD: https://enroll.cud.ac.ae/january-intake-2027