Standing with UAE to Serve the World

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to be a game-changer for the UAE and neighbouring countries as it brings the world together on a single platform. It shows the confidence of Dubai and the UAE to the whole world, through the rolling out of the Expo — a large scale event for six months — despite Covid-19 still being a challenge in some parts of the world. Being one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, the UAE is rightly placed to host this mega event. We congratulate the visionary rulers of the UAE for bringing to life a magnificent idea that they had started conceiving in 2013 — the world’s greatest show on earth is now live in Dubai.

The Expo will be a great opportunity for the common man to see the newest and best technologies and will also open doors for start-ups, corporates, public and private sector enterprises to showcase their products and services to a global audience. It is a huge opportunity for all the participating countries to showcase and attract investments and form partnerships to expand abroad.

At Aster, we are eagerly looking forward to utilising the opportunity through our presence at the Expo 2020 venue as well as all parts of Dubai, providing medical care and products to visitors and residents. Participating as one of the corporate partners of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Aster is providing emergency medical care through its First Aid booth at the basement of the India pavilion for six months and also hosting a global showcase of its multi-geography integrated healthcare offering during the Expo’s Health and Wellness week in January 2022. Beyond the India pavilion, a non-branded Aster pharmacy store is also being set up at the Expo retail centre and a branded store at the Expo Village. Medcare is setting up teleMEDCARE — a telehealth booth inside the non-branded Aster pharmacy store.

With its integrated offering and a presence across most neighbourhoods, Aster DM Healthcare facilities are all set to serve the medical needs of tourists and residents at their doorsteps. All Medcare and Aster hospitals and clinics are set to offer special Covid-19 PCR testing services including home collection. Home or hotel care services have been ramped up, which would enable a patient to call a doctor, nurse or physiotherapist for a physical consultation. For virtual consultation, Aster and Medcare doctors will remain available on call. Prescription medicines and wellness products can be ordered from Aster pharmacy via a telephone call, WhatsApp and online(www.AsterOnline.com).

People can call 800ASTER (800-27387) for a doctor-on-call service at their home, office or hotel, 044400500 for doctor appointments or health check-ups at Aster Hospitals and clinics and 800-700-600 for Aster Pharmacy. Doctor appointment booking services and TeleHealth consultations can be done quickly and easily via the new Aster app which hosts Aster’s proprietary digital health platform, to be launched shortly. For Expo village residents, staff and visitors seeking advanced or specialist medical care in person, Aster Cedars Hospital at Jebel Ali would be the nearest accessible facility, apart from Aster and Medcare facilities across the UAE.

We stand united with the UAE to present the best of Dubai to the world!

