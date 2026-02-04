Standard Chartered Mauritius: A super-connector linking Africa, Asia and the Gulf

Standard Chartered Mauritius occupies a distinctive position within the Group’s global network, acting as a strategic bridge between Africa, Asia and the Middle East. With operations spanning some of the world’s fastest-growing trade and investment corridors, the bank leverages deep local insight alongside international capabilities to support corporates, financial institutions and investors navigating increasingly complex cross-border environments.

According to Abrar A. Anwar, CEO and Head of Coverage of Standard Chartered Mauritius, the bank’s network is its defining strength. “We are a super-connector bank, helping multinational companies access growth opportunities across emerging and frontier markets,” he says. Mauritius, he adds, is recognised by the Group as both a gateway to the African continent and a critical anchor market for Sub-Saharan Africa, aligned with its ambition to be the ‘Gateway to Africa and Asia’.

The Mauritius franchise benefits from a unique footprint. Standard Chartered is the only global bank in Mauritius with a presence in nine other African countries, enabling clients to tap into regional opportunities with confidence. Its world-class offering spans cash management, custody, trade finance, financial markets and transactional banking, underpinned by advanced digital solutions and fast, reliable cross-border payments.

Mauritius’s rise as an International Financial Centre (IFC) further reinforces the bank’s role. The jurisdiction today hosts more than 20,000 global business companies and around 1,000 funds, collectively managing assets exceeding $1 trillion. While capital flows historically originated from Europe and the US, post-pandemic dynamics have seen growing Asia-to-Africa investment, particularly in infrastructure, mining and energy. Standard Chartered Mauritius plays a central role in facilitating these flows through tailored treasury, forex and structuring solutions.

Digitisation remains a cornerstone of the bank’s strategy. Over the past five years, Standard Chartered has invested around $300 million in technology across Sub-Saharan Africa. Its Straight-to-Bank platform and regional liquidity management solutions continue to enhance efficiency for regional treasury centres, with Mauritius having pioneered such capabilities on the continent.

Sustainability is equally embedded in the bank’s approach. Standard Chartered supported the Government of Mauritius in launching its inaugural Sustainable Finance Framework in 2023 and later acted as Sustainability Coordinator for a landmark $400 million sustainability-linked loan. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution for sustainable finance, especially for small island economies,” Anwar notes, highlighting the need for customised transition financing.

Through strong governance, secure-by-design platforms and close collaboration with regulators, Standard Chartered Mauritius remains a trusted partner, connecting global capital to local ambition and supporting the country’s long-term economic aspirations.