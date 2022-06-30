Stairway to Success

Innovative programmes at the university and a high employer reputation lead to great career outcomes

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:53 PM

Ajman University (AU) was established in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE and GCC and the first higher education institution to accept expatriate students. Since then, it has grown into an innovative, diverse and globally top-ranked, progressive university offering world-class education to both local and foreign students.

AU offers 13 graduate and two doctorate degree programmes, all of which are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. The master’s degree programmes offered by AU span the major disciplines of business administration, dentistry, pharmacy, law, mass communications and urban design. Doctorate programmes are offered in the business administration and law disciplines.

All these programmes enjoy global, discipline-specific accreditations such as AACSB, ABET, ACCA, ACPE, AQAS, HCERES and UIA, among others, giving graduates recognition globally for their AU degrees.

Innovative Programmes

Ajman University is among the top few universities in the UAE to offer innovative programmes in new emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. AU’s master of science in AI is becoming increasingly popular among students seeking lucrative careers in data science and AI. In the non-tech disciplines, it has new programmes such as master of science in clinical pharmacy with good career prospects. All master's programmes at AU employ innovative approaches.

High Ranking and Employer Reputation

Ajman University has been consistently on the rise in global academic rankings ever since it was listed in the QS World University Rankings for the first time in 2018. Currently, it is ranked among the top 700 universities worldwide in the latest QSWUR Rankings, an achievement shared by only 2.25 per cent of the global universities. In the UAE, AU is ranked among the top six universities. Most notably, AU is ranked second best in the UAE among private universities and third-best among all the UAE-based universities for employer reputation. It means that employers attach high importance to a degree from AU, resulting in great career outcomes after graduation.

Research Opportunities

Research is an important component of graduate and post-graduate programmes. With its six focussed research centres across the disciplines of digital transformation; artificial intelligence; non-linear dynamics; healthy and sustainable buildings; medical and bio-allied sciences; and humanities and social sciences, AU has diverse and multi-disciplinary research opportunities. With top-notch global faculty who are leading authorities in their fields and academic linkages with leading global universities, getting a master's or doctorate degree from AU is worth its weight in gold.

Range of Scholarships

Ajman University offers a range of scholarships to enable deserving and talented students to study at AU. The university is currently ccepting applications to various degree programmes and offering great tuition fee discounts. So, head to www.ajman.ac.ae to apply and for more information.

Dr. Karim Seghir

Chancellor

Ajman University

The Ajman University faculty is among the leading researchers and practitioners in their field, recognised for their intellectual contribution. With its strong focus on research, industry partnerships and global academic linkages, a graduate or doctorate degree from Ajman University enables a seamless transition between theory, research and industry practice.”

Shaikha Al Ali

Computer Programmer at Ajman Police and Master of Artificial Intelligence Graduate from Ajman University

The master of artificial intelligence programme at Ajman university is a highly rewarding academic journey that allowed me to gain in-depth knowledge of the application of AI in the hi-tech fields of NLP, computer vision, business intelligence, evolutionary computations and much more. The highly qualified faculty, who are also expert practitioners in their particular field, helped me gain an appreciation of the mathematical and scientific foundations of AI and produce high-quality projects while gaining time management, problem-solving and teamwork skills. Working as a computer programmer in Ajman police and studying a master of artificial intelligence from Ajman University gave me new insights and opportunities to incorporate AI and utilise its powers for rapid career growth.”