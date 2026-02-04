Sri Lanka's Independence Day: Rebuilding economy, confidence and stability

MESSAGE: Dr Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates

As Sri Lanka celebrates its 78th Independence Day, our nation reflects with pride on its rich heritage, its enduring resilience, and the unwavering spirit of its people. This year’s commemoration carries a special significance as Sri Lanka continues its journey of recovery, renewal, and transformation. We are rebuilding not only our economy, but also the confidence, stability, and opportunity that define a forward looking nation.

Sri Lanka’s path to revitalisation is guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic reform, and the creation of an environment where innovation and investment can flourish. Our people have shown remarkable strength and unity, and it is this collective determination that fuels our progress. As we rebuild, we do so with optimism and a clear vision for a more prosperous and inclusive future.

The United Arab Emirates has been a steadfast partner in this journey. The relationship between Sri Lanka and the UAE is built on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and decades of cooperation across trade, investment, employment, and cultural exchange. In moments of challenge, this friendship has been especially evident. The UAE’s timely humanitarian assistance during the recent floods in Sri Lanka, providing essential relief supplies and supporting affected communities, was a powerful reminder of the depth of our partnership and the compassion that underpins it. We remain deeply grateful for this gesture of solidarity.

Today, our bilateral ties continue to expand, driven by new opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, logistics, technology, and food security. We also deeply value the contributions of the Sri Lankan community living and working in this dynamic nation. As Sri Lanka strengthens its economic foundations, we look forward to deepening our partnership with the UAE and exploring avenues that benefit both our nations and our peoples.

On this National Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all Sri Lankans in the UAE and around the world. May we continue to work together to build a stronger, more resilient Sri Lanka, and to further enhance the enduring friendship between our two countries.

MESSAGE: Alexi Gunasekera, Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all Sri Lankans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world.

I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the government and the people of the UAE for their continued friendship, generosity, and unwavering support extended to Sri Lanka and to the Sri Lankan community living and working in this great nation. The strong bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE stand as a testament to mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values.

Further, I take this opportunity to recognize the support and solidarity that our brothers and sisters in the UAE have shown, especially during times of need including the UAE’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance during the aftermath of recent cyclone “Ditwah”.

I also take this opportunity to thank the Sri Lankan community in the UAE for their dedication, hard work, and invaluable contribution to both Sri Lanka and the UAE. Your commitment and unity continue to bring pride to our motherland and strengthen our ties with our host country.

As we celebrate our independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to national unity, peace, and progress. May the blessings of the Almighty God guide Sri Lanka towards prosperity, harmony, and a brighter future for generations to come.

May our beloved nation continue to move forward with strength, resilience, and hope.