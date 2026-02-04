Sri Lanka Business Council UAE: 35 years of service as Sri Lanka marks 78 years of independence

As Sri Lanka commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the Sri Lanka Business Council UAE (SLBC UAE) extends its warmest congratulations to our motherland and to Sri Lankans across the globe who continue to uphold the nation’s values of resilience, enterprise, and unity.

This year holds special significance for SLBC UAE as we also celebrate 35 years of continuous service as one of the longest-established overseas Sri Lankan business councils. Over three and a half decades, the council has evolved into a respected platform strengthening trade, investment, and professional ties between Sri Lanka and the UAE, while fostering collaboration, inclusivity, and responsible leadership within the Sri Lankan diaspora.

The anniversary celebrations were proudly kick-started in November with the inaugural SLBC Exhibition Pavilion, held alongside Chronicles of Ceylon — a flagship Sri Lankan food festival organised by Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Deira, showcasing the island’s finest cuisine and culinary heritage. SLBC UAE participated as a key sponsor, curating a dedicated exhibition pavilion that complemented the festival by highlighting Sri Lanka’s business excellence alongside its rich gastronomic traditions.

The pavilion was ceremonially declared open by Professor Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, together with Consul General Alexis Gunasekara, in the presence of SLBC’s eminent senior advisors Farook Kassim and Gamini Kannangara, as well as prominent members of the Council. Their presence underscored the importance of diaspora-led economic engagement and public–private collaboration.

The well-curated exhibition highlighted a key Sri Lankan industry and featured respected brands such as Dilmah, Colombo Port City — China Harbour, PrimeLand Group, DFCC Bank, Sargia Holidays, Deo Global Spices, Serendip Oud, and Impact IT. Collectively, these organisations presented a compelling narrative of Sri Lanka’s strengths across tea, spices, infrastructure, real estate, financial services, tourism, technology, and global branding — positioning Sri Lanka as a diversified and credible business destination.

Beyond exhibitions, SLBC UAE continued to strengthen high-level engagement. A delegation of Council members had the honour of meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reinforcing the council’s role as a constructive bridge between national leadership and the overseas business community.

The year concluded on a celebratory note with a Friendship Breakfast held in honour of UAE National Day, symbolising the enduring partnership between Sri Lanka and the UAE — our gracious host nation. The occasion was graced by celebrated Sri Lankan cricketing icons Roshan Mahanama, Chaminda Vaas, and Mahela Jayawardena, whose presence resonated strongly with a diverse audience.

Social responsibility remained central to SLBC UAE’s mission. During the year, the council contributed Rs4.5 million each to Ayati — the Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled Children, Mahela Jayawardena’s Cancer Hospital, and the Bleed Good Foundation, which addresses period poverty among women through its young UAE ambassador Ayanna Wawulagala.

Members also rallied together to support Cyclone Dithwa relief efforts, extending timely assistance to affected communities back home.

SLBC UAE has recorded steady membership growth, increased participation in inter-council networking initiatives, and reaffirmed its commitment to unity by organising a landmark community Iftar under the theme “Celebrating Our Diversity”, bringing together Sri Lanka’s multi-ethnic and multi-faith communities.

As Sri Lanka celebrates 78 years of independence and SLBC UAE marks 35 years of service, the council remains committed to advancing enterprise, inclusivity, and meaningful impact — honouring our past while confidently shaping the future.

Happy 78th Independence Day, Sri Lanka.