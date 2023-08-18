SRAMPS is on track for education excellence

His Highness Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School is on track to achieve higher KHDA ratings; More students to get admissions as SRAMPS expands capacity

The school is on track to achieve higher KHDA ratings in months to come due to persistent efforts of the teachers, head of sections and students. — Supplied photos

By Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 3:51 PM

His Highness Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School (SRAMPS) has made good progress in past four years and is on track to improve its education facilities and achieve higher ratings in the coming years, says its top official.

Aisha Nasim, Principal, SRAMPS, said the school is expected to accommodate more students this year after the completion of new facilities by September.

“There is a huge demand of new admissions at the school and definitely we will offer more seats once the construction of a new block, comprising four rooms, is completed by next month,” the principal told Khaleej Times during an interview.

Aisha Nasim is an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience.

She said SRAMPS is a community school that started its journey in 1995. “The institution collaborates with a committed and highly skilled board members. While our student body is predominantly comprised of individuals from Pakistan, we extend a warm invitation to students from all ethnicities and diverse backgrounds to become part of our community,” the Principal said.

Significant progress

In reply to a question about the progress of the school under her leadership, Aisha Nasim said there has been a significant improvement in the institution in the past four years.

“It is quite intriguing that I became a part of the institution in 2019, despite being selected in 2016 as well. Since joining, I have witnessed significant progress within the school. When I joined, the students were lacking basic amenities such as comfortable furniture, and their language skills were in need of improvement.

Students study the Cambridge International content until grade 8 and are thoroughly prepared for both the IGCSE and Matric examination streams.

“Drawing from my experience as a Principal and cluster convener at esteemed private schools like Beaconhouse and City School in Pakistan, I had a clear vision for where I aimed to take the school. Through diligent and consistent efforts, I believe we have transformed the school entirely. While we haven’t reached our ultimate goal yet, we are making steady progress and will soon position ourselves among the leading schools in the UAE,” she said.

“I have devoted my attention to various areas of the school’s development, including, but not limited to, the establishment of policies and procedures, restructuring of roles and departments, enhancement of teaching and learning practices, prioritizing health and safety, refining the curriculum, implementing a transparent and project-based assessment approach, strengthening the bond with parents, addressing the needs and concerns of students, and ultimately enhancing the physical resources of the school,” she explained.

“Additionally, I would like to highlight the impressive feat of our students now studying at international universities abroad, as opposed to having to return to Pakistan for their tertiary education. This accomplishment has been made possible through the appointment of a dedicated career advisor who provides personalised advice and guidance to students. I have also initiated the practice of contacting universities directly to offer guidance on future career paths, as well as organising career fairs within the school,” she said.

The school offers plenty of extracurricular activities to its students.

Furthermore, she said our students study the Cambridge International content until grade 8 and are thoroughly prepared for both the IGCSE and Matric examination streams.

“Those who aspire to pursue IGCSE qualifications leave the school after grade 8, while the remaining students continue their education in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) stream,” she said.

Major challenges

Aisha Nasim overcame multiple challenges in the past four years to improve the school ratings. “We have encountered significant challenges in regard to financial instability. My foremost objective upon joining was to establish financial stability within the school,” she said.

Additionally, she said the school lacked essential amenities for students, such as comfortable furniture, as mentioned previously. The delay in fee payments further hinders the provision of resources.

“I am confident that by addressing these issues, we can attain our goals more expeditiously. We have also grappled with a high teacher turnover rate, primarily due to more lucrative salary opportunities in the market. Despite these hurdles, I have accomplished numerous milestones with the assistance of the Pakistani community, my dedicated team, and the cooperative efforts of parents,” she said.

KHDA ratings

The Principal said the school is on track to achieve higher KHDA ratings in months to come due to persistent efforts of the teachers, head of sections and students. “This year, we have successfully raised 15 ratings for the school. I believe that achieving 10 ‘Good’ ratings and no negative comments in the report is a noteworthy accomplishment,” she said.

Moving forward, the principal said she has developed a strategic plan and anticipates improved school ratings in the coming years. “Our objectives include promoting consistency in academic achievement and progress, expanding curricular options, enhancing Arabic communication skills, improving overall attainment, augmenting learning resources, and significantly enhancing support for students with special educational needs. My team and I are continuously dedicated to the professional development of our teachers, and I am confident that we will continue to enhance the effectiveness of our learning processes,” she said.

Extracurricular activities

Aisha Nasim said the school offers plenty of extracurricular activities to its students. “In order to enhance the communication abilities and confidence of our students, I implemented various unprecedented initiatives within the school. These initiatives encompassed a range of events such as career fairs, Model United Nations, graduation ceremonies, annual plays, investiture ceremonies, Odyssey of mind, SRAMPS Idol, Qirat competition, open forums, and discussions, as well as debate and speech competitions.

“We organise both inter and intra-school matches for the students. It is noteworthy to mention that a significant achievement during my tenure was the establishment of a multi-purpose ground, as the school previously lacked sports activities,” she said.

Moreover, she said SRAMPS incorporates numerous boards that foster leadership qualities among the students.

“Alongside the student council, we have an editorial board dedicated to developing school content, including newsletters, videos, and social media posts. Additionally, we have appointed well-being champions to ensure the happiness of our students, as well as sustainability monitors to evaluate and implement the school’s sustainability initiatives. We are in the planning stage for the introduction of afterschool clubs for our students.”

Symbol of friendship

Aisha Nasim said SRAMPS is a symbol of strong friendship bond between the UAE and Pakistan. “We strive to uphold and instill the principles and customs of the UAE, while also fostering unity and inclusiveness among individuals. Our students are mindful of their obligations to the UAE and commemorate the affiliation between both nations. The institution cultivates a genuine affection for both the UAE and Pakistan, and pupils are educated on the importance of contributing to the community,” she said.

The principal said students were encouraged by the school to participate in various UAE government initiatives, including the Expo 2020 Dubai and the commitment to sustainability and well-being. “We joyously commemorate UAE National Day and Flag Day, demonstrating our profound regard for our adopted homeland while fortifying the bond we share.

“We also endeavour to maintain our students’ connection to their heritage by celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day and fostering a deep appreciation for their homeland’s values, culture, and language. In essence, the school makes certain that SRAMPS students are both patriotic and well-equipped to embrace the multiculturalism found within the UAE,” she said.

Demand for admissions

The Principal said there is a huge demand for new admissions and the school is keen to accommodate more students this year. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we currently have 1,400 students enrolled in our school, and we have 500 students on the waiting list. The issue has been raised in the meetings with the board of governors, and we are already constructing four rooms to facilitate more students. The construction is expected to be completed in September 2023. Expansion is part of our strategic plan,” she said.

To a question about the fee structure, she said: “We are a school that is deeply committed to serving the community and we intend to continue doing so. Our objective is to offer an excellent standard of education while maintaining the lowest school fees possible.”

“Nevertheless, we also recognise the importance of providing competitive salaries to retain exceptional teachers. Consequently, we advocate for a balanced and moderate approach when considering any adjustments to the fee structure,” she added.

Support to parents

To a question about how the school supports parents who are unable to pay fee, she said: “We implemented a child sponsorship programme in which generous donors from our school would adopt one or more students and cover the costs of their annual fees and books. To date, we have successfully supported 459 students.”

“Additionally, we have always made accommodations for students whose parents are unable to afford their education. Moving forward, we have plans to enhance this support system by introducing merit and need-based scholarships,” she said.

“Moreover, during school restructuring, I introduced various new positions, including the Parents Relations Officer, with the aim of improving parents’ overall experiences and facilitating more convenient communication channels,” she added.

About the affordable education in Dubai, she said: “Certainly! The SRAMPS organisation plays a vital role in offering cost-effective education to the Pakistani population in order to enable them to keep their children with them in the UAE. The ultimate goal is to cultivate a content and thriving Pakistani community through the provision of high-quality education for our community’s children.”

“It is worth mentioning that our institution warmly welcomes students and teachers of diverse nationalities, with our current staff including educators from Egypt, Palestine, and various other Arab nations.”

More facilities

Aisha Nasim said the school has introduced many facilities in the past three years to engage students in healthy activities. “We are consistently striving to enhance the amenities within our school. Following the installation of the multipurpose playground, we are eagerly anticipating the completion of the cutting-edge library and inclusion lab, which are currently being constructed,” she said.

In addition to the interactive smart boards in classrooms, the school management is serious to strengthen digital learning at the facility.

“We are eager to continue advancing digital learning after successfully implementing a Learning Management System to aid in educational instruction and communication. Ultimately, our goal is to establish an auditorium on the school ground,” she said.

Staff training, skills

Aisha Naseem said the management offers regular opportunities to school staff to improve their skills by participating in different platforms.

“We implement a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) policy at SRAMPS to provide training for our teachers upon their arrival and throughout their time with us. Many of our former teachers now hold leadership positions at various international schools and are thankful for the valuable training they received during their tenure at SRAMPS,” she said.

To provide more specific examples, she said an Ofsted inspector was recently invited to train my Senior Leadership Team (SLT) in order to deepen their understanding of the KHDA framework.

“Additionally, we engaged an external trainer and another Ofsted inspector from the United Kingdom to guide our teachers in international pedagogical practices,” she said.

“I also enrolled our teachers in a teaching qualification programme and, during the summer break, a significant number of our leaders are currently undertaking the SEN diploma to enhance their understanding of inclusive education. We have established a collaboration with Cambridge International to facilitate teacher training.

“To support the career development and emotional well-being of our students, I organise awareness sessions and invite NLP coaches to train them for a successful future and equip them with the skills to overcome future challenges,” Aisha Naseem said.

Aisha Nasim: On A Mission

Aisha Nasim is an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience. She started her career as a teacher in Pakistan and progressed to hold leadership positions in The City School and Beaconhouse Schools Pakistan.

Currently, she serves as the Principal of a private community school in Dubai, where she consistently utilises her expertise to elevate the school’s performance, despite having the lowest tuition fee structure in the city.

Aisha Nasim has completed her masters in Educational Leadership and Management with merit from Middlesex University Dubai. She holds a distinction in the Cambridge Diploma in Educational Leadership and is also a Certified Life Coach and NLP trainer. She has recently received the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Education 2.0 conference.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com