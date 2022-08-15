Spreading Goodwill

A leader in its field, the company abides by an impeccable quality management process

Jindal SAW Limited’s eventful journey began in 1984, with a single product and led to the establishment of a multi-product, multi-locational and multi-national company over a span of close to four decades. Flourishing under the $24 billion O.P. Jindal Group, one of India’s topmost industrial houses and foremost indigenous steel producer and exporter, Jindal SAW has earned the reputation of a ‘Total Pipe Solutions’ provider. It is the pioneer and market leader, capacity-wise, in the manufacturing of large diameter Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes using the internationally acclaimed U.O.E. technology.

As the company expanded its footprints across the globe, Abu Dhabi became a major hub of its operations through its subsidiary, Jindal SAW Gulf LLC., which is the largest state-of-the-art integrated plant in the Middle East for the manufacture of ductile iron (DI) pipes. This unit produces DI pipes up to 2,200 mm, with specialised linings and coatings. The unit has a capacity of 3,50,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and besides other markets, primarily caters to the MENA region and EuroSendpean markets. Jindal SAW has attained the mantle of being the third largest producer of DI pipes in the world, supplying pipes and fittings to more than 40 countries.

Jindal SAW’s robust DI pipes play a key role in various projects and provide a lifeline to millions across the globe. The pipes come armed with excellent strength, durability and corrosion resistance and are essentially used in the transportation of water, oil, gas and slurry.

In a league of its own, Jindal SAW provides value-added products and services in different segments of business. The company is committed to its customers, flexible in its manufacturing and follows an impeccable process of quality management that is key to its identity.

Over the years, the company has taken giant strides and is moving forward at a rapid pace, catering to a wide range of customers across the globe. This has been made possible because of in-depth knowledge, an uninterrupted flow of business and by employing the best brains in the industry. With a mission to take challenges head on, Jindal SAW has ventured into new businesses and created milestones when it comes to water management, waterborne transportation, waste-to-energy and rail infrastructure. Global warming and climate change are concerns that affect all of us. Jindal SAW Limited takes environmental issues seriously. The pipes that are manufactured are energy-efficient; they reduce dependence on fossil fuels and help conserve vital resources like water. The manufacturing units have state-of-the-art pollution control systems, resulting in maintaining the natural ecology of the area surrounding the plants.

Jindal SAW is a front runner and a pioneer with some of the best corporate governance models in place. The auditors deployed to maintain the checks and balances in place, both internal and external, are amongst the four largest global audit firms.

The last few years have been a great learning experience for everyone and they have also given Jindal SAW the zeal to push forward and rebuild with a renewed vigour that will enable the company to move into a golden future.

